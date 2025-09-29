Trade247 launches in Dubai as UAE investors shift toward regulated forex brokers

Trade247, a fully regulated brokerage firm headquartered in Dubai, has officially launched its services in the UAE, addressing the rising demand from investors for regulated platforms, transparent operations, and access to diverse global markets.

The company is licensed and supervised by both the UAE’s Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) and the Financial Services Commission (FSC) in Mauritius. This dual regulatory framework ensures compliance and strengthens investor confidence at a time when concerns over unlicensed trading platforms continue to grow worldwide.

Positioning itself as a gateway to multi-asset trading, Trade247 offers access to forex, equities, indices, commodities, precious metals, energy products, and digital currencies. Built on the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) system—one of the world’s leading trading platforms—the brokerage provides round-the-clock access to various asset classes along with advanced charting and algorithmic trading capabilities. Its establishment in Dubai supports the emirate’s broader strategy to expand its financial services ecosystem and enhance its reputation as a global hub for capital markets, fintech innovation, and investment.

“Investors in the UAE today are looking for both security and opportunity,” commented a Dubai-based financial consultant. “Platforms that combine robust regulatory oversight, a wide range of products, and educational resources are increasingly becoming the preferred choice.”

Trade247 caters to a wide spectrum of investors, offering retail and professional accounts, swap-free Islamic accounts, and demo accounts for practice trading. Deposits and withdrawals can be processed via bank transfer or card payments, typically within a few hours to one business day. In addition, the brokerage provides bilingual customer support (English and Arabic) and sponsors educational content to strengthen investor knowledge.

The launch further underscores Dubai’s commitment to developing world-class financial infrastructure. With initiatives such as the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the city continues to foster a favourable environment for brokerages and fintech operators. Digital-first trading, particularly in cryptocurrencies, commodities, and indices, is becoming especially attractive to younger investors seeking diversification.

While platforms like Trade247 broaden market participation, industry experts emphasise the importance of investor education and responsible risk management. Regulation enhances trust, but trading inherently carries risks that require awareness and discipline.

By combining stringent compliance standards, cutting-edge technology, and a broad product offering, Trade247 aims to serve both seasoned traders and newcomers. Its entry into Dubai reflects a strong commitment to building a transparent and secure trading environment while contributing to the growth of the UAE’s retail trading ecosystem.