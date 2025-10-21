Tourist flow to Moscow remains strong: Over 126,000 visitors from the Middle East in the first half of 2025

Moscow continues to strengthen its position as one of the most attractive travel destinations for visitors from the Middle East. According to the Moscow City Tourism Committee, more than 126,000 tourists from the Gulf region visited the Russian capital in the first half of 2025, maintaining a consistently high level of inbound tourism.

The leading countries by tourist arrivals from the Middle East are Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Oman. Visitor numbers from Kuwait and Qatar also highlight a growing interest in Moscow as a destination for cultural discovery, leisure, and winter tourism.

Overall, international tourist arrivals to Moscow grew by 10% compared to the same period in 2024, reaching half a million visitors from non-CIS countries. China confidently retains its leading position, while India and Saudi Arabia show the fastest growth among top markets. The number of guests from Saudi Arabia increased by 30% compared to last year and almost tenfold compared to 2019 — demonstrating a remarkable post-pandemic recovery.

The upward trend is further confirmed by the growing number of electronic visas issued. Over the summer of 2025, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation issued 267,000 e-visas, up 13% from last year.

As Moscow prepares for the upcoming winter season, the city invites visitors to experience the magic of a Moscow winter fairytale during the large-scale urban project “Winter in Moscow.” During this period, the city offers a wide variety of entertainment and leisure options:

Explore festive streets and city fairs — Stroll along beautifully decorated avenues, sample traditional pastries, and warm up with hot drinks. During the winter season, the city’s central streets are adorned with fir trees, colourful huts, and dazzling light installations, creating a festive atmosphere.

During the popular festival “Journey to Christmas,” visitors can enjoy enchanting fairytale zones, lively cultural events, and opportunities to experience Russian winter traditions in a warm, family-friendly setting. The festival runs across multiple city locations from December to early January, offering an unforgettable holiday experience.

Learn to ice skate at the largest ice rink in Europe at VDNH or on Red Square. The VDNH rink stretches across pavilions resembling palaces of the former Soviet republics, giving visitors the chance to enjoy both skating and sightseeing.

Enjoy classic winter fun — Build a snowman, slide down icy slopes, or have a snowball fight — timeless winter activities that adults love as much as children. For a truly unique experience, visitors can enjoy a husky-pulled sled ride through the snowy trails of Sokolniki Park, just 20 minutes from the city centre.

Savour traditional Russian cuisine , the perfect way to warm up after outdoor adventures.

Relax in a Russian banya (sauna) — Traditional steam bathing is an authentic and unforgettable experience. Moscow is renowned for its world-class spa and wellness offerings, making a visit to a banya the ideal way to unwind after a day of exploration.

Attend a performance of The Nutcracker at the Bolshoi Theatre — This classic winter spectacle immerses audiences in an atmosphere of living magic. The Bolshoi’s world-famous ballet troupe offers one of the most memorable cultural experiences in Russia.

Witness the artistry of figure skating at one of Moscow’s dazzling ice shows. Winter marks the premiere season for these spectacular performances featuring professional skaters, including Olympic and World Championship winners.

Step back in time by visiting a historical estate during the festival “Moscow Estates,” where visitors can immerse themselves in the lifestyle of Moscow’s nobility from the 18th and 19th centuries.

For visitors from the Middle East, the winter season offers a unique opportunity to explore Moscow’s cultural heritage, experience the joy of Russian winter activities for the first time, and enjoy the city’s renowned hospitality and comfort.

Plan your journey now: https://discover.moscow/moscow-seasons-in-kuwait