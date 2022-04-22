Toshiba Gulf FZE partners with AKCAF Association to distribute Iftar kits

Published: Fri 22 Apr 2022, 12:27 PM

Toshiba Gulf FZE, as a part of its CSR initiative, recently partnered with AKCAF Association for the distribution of Iftar Kits at Sonapur camp under the 'Food and Chips' campaign.

Santosh Varghese, vice president, Toshiba Gulf FZE, said: "We have a wide range of CSR initiatives. Each one is designed with a specific objective in mind and since the 'Foods and Chips' campaign undertaken by AKCAF Association was in tune with our objectives, we associated with them. We distributed kits at labour camps and it was really a great initiative. We are happy to reiterate our commitment to the society and are pleased to be a part of this spirit of togetherness during this Holy Month of Ramadan."

Paul T Joseph, president, AKCAF Association, said: “Every year during Ramadan we undertake the Iftar kit distribution in various labour camps. This year also along with our team of dedicated volunteers we distributed the kits. AKCAF always strives to add value to the society through various drives and we are thankful to Toshiba Gulf for partnering with us.