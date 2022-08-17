TOPSTRETCHING expands in the Gulf and MENA through a franchise business model

Published: Wed 17 Aug 2022, 2:19 PM Last updated: Wed 17 Aug 2022, 2:26 PM

TOPSTRETCHING, the leading chain of stretching and HIIT fitness studios, remarkable for being the first of its kind ‘for women only’, has announced plans for an impressive scale-up and expansion to 1,000 franchises globally. TOPSTRETCHING’s dominant social media presence of over three million followers combined and one billion organic impressions position it both as the largest commercial fitness presence in this space as well as massively supports its franchisee's marketing efforts.

“Our goal is to be the top fitness business and solution globally," commented German Gussakovskiy, managing partner, TOPSTRETCHING. “Annual sales per unit are in the region of half a million dollars, with margins of 55 per cent compared to the fitness industry’s average of 9.6 per cent, thanks to low CAPEX and minimal overheads. Our niche focus on women only means we have a competitive edge in a $37 billion market that is expected to grow at around five per cent, making TOPSTRETCHING an extremely attractive investment proposition”.

TOPSTRETCHING also features a stretching and high-intensity interval training (HIIT) academy to source fitness training candidates for franchisees, enjoying more than 4,000 participants and about 1,000 graduates. Its distinctive and science-based methodology focuses on stretching, HIIT, and AEROSTRETCHING training with over 20 different training systems in which the same workout is never repeated, providing an immersive experience that is relaxing and intensive, which delivers guaranteed results.

“We are a special community that unites and empowers women not satisfied with commercial gyms or ‘for everyone’ concept fitness studios that offer little innovation and poor results,” explained Dmytro Kanyuk, managing partner, TOPSTRETCHING. “From an investment perspective, our high margin low payback model is also supported by a suite of solutions and apps. It includes an intranet, customised training programmes and methodology, an online nutrition portal, corporate ERP support, and CRM featuring data analysis and attribution models, as well as a vast network of operational supports from training headquarters. This helps our franchisees power up their businesses to access top talent across the board.”

Franchise Director says: “With more than five times the typical margins in the fitness sector, TOPSTRETCHING far outcompetes all of its nearest rivals thanks to its flexible business model. Its immense social media reach has made my role of growing the franchise from its current 33 locations to 1,000 achievable in just five years”.