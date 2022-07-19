Top three crypto payment gateways explained

By Emily Milton Published: Tue 19 Jul 2022, 1:01 PM

Cryptocurrency payment gateways need little explanation. They are platforms or programmes that allow for payments to be processed in cryptocurrency, which can be utilised by customers and business owners.

There are many of these cryptocurrency payment gateways on the market, however, for businesses looking to incorporate crypto into their ecosystem in 2022, three worth considering are Coingate, Wyre, and Remuno.

Remuno rewrites the crypto payment gateway script

Set to launch later this year, Remuno is one of the most talked-about crypto payment processors entering the market in 2022. There are many factors which make Remuno unique, setting it apart from big-name gateways like Wyre and Coingate, which will be discussed later in the article.

The primary factor that sets Remuno apart from the completion is its ease of use, giving it a wide appeal to businesses looking to dip their toes into crypto. This ease of integration gives the project massive potential for wide growth, in turn allowing the Remuno brand to become a staple brand for businesses and customers alike.

Remuno has also been designed with safety in mind, with the security of blockchain technology having the capability to fight off scammers and fraudsters. A host of issues can be faced by businesses when purchases are made with fraudulent or stolen credit card information, resulting in negative customer experiences and revenue losses.

This is something the Remuno team knows well, and as a project dedicated to putting business owners first, have designed a payment gateway that can avoid this damaging issue.

Blockchain technology records all transactions, allowing information like wallet IDs to be extrapolated. These IDs are unique, and the entire transaction process goes through a rigorous validation process, making this form of fraud difficult to complete. So as long as customers do not share their wallet keys, crypto payments are incredibly secure, deterring fraud and scammer activity.

Wyre gives API power to the people

With plans to have a million developers building with their platform by 2025, this year is set to be an important one for Wyre. Having been bought by the payment provider company Bolt earlier in 2022, Wyre is a platform with major potential, and great opportunities for buying, selling, and trading in crypto.

With a huge library of resources and tools, Wyre exists to allow businesses to install their perfect API, to allow for easy business scaling and innovation. With connections to crypto staples like Metamask and BitPay, Wyre

Features of integrating with Wyre include their white wallets that give users the ability to hold both fiat and cryptocurrency in the same place, with quick and cheap transactions guaranteed thanks to their custodial capabilities.

Wyre also allows for transactions of a huge range of currencies, with the network able to handle transactions in a majority of major fiat currencies as well as crypto tokens. This is key for international businesses, as to provide the best customer experience, understanding the price and value of a product easily is key.

With all these features, as well as the host of tools Wyre provides, it is no surprise why the platform is successful. And as crypto usage continues to grow, it is only natural that Wyre will too.

Coingate and customisable crypto gateways

One of the biggest names on the crypto payment gateway market, Coingate is a crypto payment platform set to continue its success in 2022.

The Coingate crypto payment processor accepts over 70 cryptocurrencies, with cold storage of a variety of tokens designed to facilitate smooth and seamless transactions. On top of this, Coingate also offers diversity in its features, with businesses having many to choose from to make a custom experience that best suits their customers.

With a huge variety of business associates, the legitimacy of Coingate as a payment processor cannot be disputed. Furthermore, by being completely flexible in how it is integrated and with which features, Coingate has a usage case for practically all businesses wanting to provide online crypto payments.

What can Coingate do for your business in 2022?

Want to know more about Coingate and Remuno? Check out this article.

Learn more about Remuno on their website.

Emily Milton is the communications head at New Age Digital.