Top mobile app development companies in the UAE

By Walter Dominic Published: Thu 27 Oct 2022, 2:26 PM

In this fast-growing and evolving digital era, businesses flourish mainly due to the accessibility of services at your fingertips, that is, through mobile phones. Anything from shopping to eating to buying medicines can be done through mobiles with the right app installed. For this purpose, plenty of mobile apps are made available by many trusted mobile app development companies. Here, we at Shortlist Dubai have compiled the list of the best mobile app development companies in the UAE.

CodeAce IT Solutions LLP

CodeAce IT Solutions LLP is one of the leading companies in the mobile app development field offering mobile app development solutions and other services like mobile app development, content network, Martech development, internet marketing, and marketing consulting.

The company owns different brands and has collaborated with many countries globally like the Middle East, US, Europe, and more. At CodeAce, they adopt a customer-centric approach to deliver the best solutions that help businesses grow rapidly. With this approach, CodeAce has been able to deliver advanced mobile app solutions to different organisations.

TCS

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is the next best mobile app development company on the list. The leading mobile app solutions provider helps clients across the world build profiting businesses. The main services include mobile app development, blockchain, enterprise application, consulting, automation and AI, sustainability services, IPT and digital engineering, and much more.

Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra is another established mobile app solutions provider based in the UAE. The company provides a range of services like infrastructure and cloud services, network services, SAP, data analytics, testing services, oracle, artificial intelligence, digital supply chain, cybersecurity, intelligent automation, integrated engineering solutions, and so on.

Infosys

Infosys is yet another leading mobile app development company in the UAE offering quality mobile app solutions to clients from different parts of the world. The services provided by the company include digital marketing, app solutions, data analytics, SAP, digital supply chain, and a lot more. So far, Infosys has partnered with brands like Roland Garros and ATP.

CTS

The next on the list is CTS which is also a leading mobile app development company in the UAE. Some of the important products delivered by the company include sensors, pedals, piezoelectric sense products, switches, sensors and transducers, and much more.

Final thoughts

In this rapidly growing digital landscape, plenty of mobile app development companies have taken birth among which a few are delivering great solutions to businesses across the globe. Today, in all places including the UAE, mobile apps are available for the requirements of the general public as well as for tourists such as food and restaurants, desert safaris, hospitals, real estate, and so on. Here are some of the best mobile app development companies in the UAE that you can approach for making your customised mobile app into reality.

Walter Dominic is the editor at Shortlist Dubai, an online portal delivering first-hand news in the UAE.