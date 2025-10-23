Top Luxury Property expands presence with new Abu Dhabi branch

Top Luxury Property, a UAE-based real estate company, has announced the official opening of its new branch in Abu Dhabi as part of its continued expansion across the country’s key markets. The new office enhances the company’s nationwide presence and supports the emirate’s growing demand for luxury residential and investment properties.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by representatives from Abu Dhabi’s real estate and economic development sectors, along with senior members of the company’s leadership. The new branch will focus on providing residential property services and market advisory support across major developments, including Saadiyat Island, Yas Island, Al Reem Island, and Al Raha Beach.

Commenting on the launch, Manuj Garg, CEO of Top Luxury Property, said: "Our expansion into Abu Dhabi is a natural step in our commitment to support the UAE’s evolving real estate landscape. The capital continues to demonstrate strong growth potential, and this new branch allows us to serve clients with localized expertise while contributing to the development of a sustainable and diverse property market."

The establishment of the Abu Dhabi branch reflects a broader movement in the UAE real estate sector, where firms are strengthening their presence in multiple emirates to meet rising investor interest. The branch will be staffed by teams specialising in property consulting, market analysis, and legal advisory, supported by digital tools that enable clients to access property data, virtual tours, and online transaction services.

The company’s existing operations in Dubai, Ras Al Khaimah, Sharjah, and Umm Al Quwain have been guided by structured market practices and data-led frameworks. The same approach will be implemented in Abu Dhabi to ensure operational consistency and to facilitate cooperation between developers, financiers, and end-users.

The opening event featured a networking session attended by representatives from the business and property sectors. Discussions focused on current trends influencing Abu Dhabi’s luxury real estate market and on opportunities for cross-emirate collaboration in investment and property management.

The launch of the Abu Dhabi branch forms part of Top Luxury Property’s ongoing strategy to align with the UAE’s national economic diversification goals and to contribute to the sustainable development of the country’s property sector.