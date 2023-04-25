Top 10 IoT app development companies in Dubai

Published: Tue 25 Apr 2023, 4:35 PM

IoT is so far the most profitable and intuitive technology ever introduced, packed with interconnectivity, innovation, and new opportunities when it comes to revenue generation. According to a source, the IoT's impact on the economy could reach up to $11.1 trillion annually by 2025.

More and more companies today are getting interested in IoT benefits, with new innovations being introduced every year. Here we have curated a list of the top 10 IoT app development companies in Dubai that provide high-quality IoT development services across different verticals.

Suffescom Solutions Inc.

Suffescom is one of the top IoT development companies in Dubai, offering various IoT development services for different needs and situations. With over 180+ experts on board, the company guarantees to deliver high-quality development solutions exceeding client expectations.

The company has received several excellence awards and has gained the trust of 500+ clients from different sectors. With more than 13 years of experience, the company has delivered over 50 blockchain-based projects. The company has also received 4.8/5 ratings on Clutch, a testimonial of their good work.

Founded: 2013

Employees: 250+

Hourly Rate: $25 – $49 / hr

Location: Dubai

RisingMax Inc.

RisingMax is a leading IoT development company in Dubai, providing the best quality of work by meeting the company's standards. The company partners with startups, SMEs, and big enterprises across the globe to deliver the finest IoT development solutions based on each client's specific needs.

Since its inception in 2011, the company has earned the trust of over 500 clients all around the world. Some of them are Volkswagen, Wayfair, and many more.

Founded: 2011

Employees: 250+

Hourly Rate: $50 - $99 / hr

Location: Dubai

Western Stack

Western Stack is the most-trusted blockchain development company in Dubai that works with startups, SMEs, and big enterprises all over the world to deliver top-notch services based on the client's needs and budget. The company helps businesses to make digital transformations effortlessly. Western Stack specialises in delivering cutting-edge development solutions to multiple industries such as health and fitness, fintech, healthcare, finance, travel, and many more.

Founded: 2018

Employees: 50 - 249

Hourly Rate: $50 - $99 / hr

Location: Dubai

Best Web3 Development

Best Web3 Development is another IoT leader that helps companies implement IoT technology into their businesses. The company offers industry-focused IoT development solutions for retail, manufacturing, automotive, healthcare, and travel domains. Every solution the company provides comes with great scalability and security for future changes in terms of fleet expansion, new users, and new features. With more than 9 years of experience in the industry, the company has a proven track record of delivering cutting-edge solutions to its clients worldwide.

Founded: 2013

Employees: 250+

Hourly Rate: $25 - $49 / hr

Location: Dubai

Yalantis

Yalantis is one of the leading IoT development companies working with businesses and enterprises from different industries. The company is known for providing high-quality end solutions packed up with scalability and agility. The core services provided by the company include end-to-end business solutions, mobile software products, blockchain, SaaS development, and IoT development solutions.

Founded: 2008

Employees: 250+

Hourly Rate: $25 - $49 / hr

Location: Dubai

Icreon

Iceron is another IoT development company in Dubai offering quality development solutions across various verticals such as healthcare, automobile, finance, travel, and more. The company is known for delivering end-to-end digital transformation services and has built many award-winning software, applications, and websites.

With more than 20 years of experience, the company has won the trust of the world's leading Fortune 500 companies, associations, and nonprofits.

Founded: 2000

Employees: 250 - 999

Hourly Rate: $100 - $149 / hr

Location: Dubai

Cogniteq

Founded in 2005, Cogniteq is an IoT development company that provides startups and big enterprises with scalable digital products and end-to-end development solutions. Their IoT development services include third-party integration, IoT app development, IoT gateway development, data analytics, and more.

The company has a team of highly experienced and trained professionals whose primary motive is to deliver high-end solutions to its clients worldwide. The company has received 4.9/5 ratings on Clutch, which speaks for their quality work.

Founded: 2005

Employees: 50 - 249

Hourly Rate: $25 - $49 / hr

Location: Dubai

AI Development Service

AI Development Service is a most-trusted AI development company offering end-to-end solutions to companies around the world. By incorporating AI into IoT, IoT devices can collect data, analyze the data, and use the acquired information to simulate smart behavior. Moreover, it can support the decision-making process with minimal human intervention.

The core AI services provided by the company are generic AI voice, facial recognition software, machine learning, AI chatbot, deep learning, and robotic process automation. Within a short time, the company has worked with top-notch firms worldwide and has a proven record of delivering the finest AI development solutions.

Founded: 2018

Employees: 50 - 249

Hourly Rate: $50 - $99 / hr

Location: Dubai

Techugo

Founded in 2015, Techugo is among the best IoT development companies in Dubai that can reshape your business exposure with cutting-edge IoT development solutions. To date, the company has created over 750 applications for 200+ clients worldwide. The company has a team of developers who are well versed with the latest technologies such as Blockchain, AI, IoT, AR/VR, Enterprise Mobility, and many more. The company has worked with some well-known clients such as Adobe, Style Match, Airtel, Prozata, and many more.

Founded: 2015

Employees: 50 - 249

Hourly Rate: < $25/hr

Location: Dubai

DevTechnosys LLC

DevTechnosys is another leader in the IoT field, providing end-to-end IoT development solutions to its clients across the world. With more than 9 years of expertise, the company has successfully delivered 950+ projects to its 450+ clients worldwide. With 70+ experts on board, the company has earned a reputation of providing innovative and interactive development solutions. The company has achieved 4.8/5 ratings on Goodfirms, demonstrating its high-quality work.

Founded: 2010

Employees: 50 - 249

Hourly Rate: < $25/hr

Location: Dubai