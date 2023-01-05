Top 10 Indian Achievers of 2022 in their respective fields
Achievers of 2022
Rajendra Prasad Yadav
Mr R P Yadav, Founder, Chairman, and Managing Director of Genius Consultants Limited, has led the organisation since 1993 in 15 states, serving 1100+ locations PAN India with 13 Integrated HR Solutions. His company leads PAN India's Recruitment market with 550+ employees and 60,000+ associates, generating over INR 1250 Cr. Before Genius, he worked for Johnson & Johnson, Jay Engineering Ltd., HCL & Business Forms Ltd. BSC from Calcutta University, MBA from Indian Institute of Social Welfare & Business Management (IISWBM), MIMA, and Lead ISO 9000 Auditor from IRCA, London. He won World HR Congress - Global HR Excellence Awards 2015 and the PRCI Chanakya Awards - HR Person of the Year 2022.
Dr Nikhilesh Tiwari
He is the founder and CEO of Spay Technology Pvt Ltd. His career began in Kanpur and Delhi with a fintech firm as a Sales Manager. During his stint with Vodafone M-Pesa in 2015, he visited many villages in Bihar and learned that villagers lacked bank accounts or a way to send or receive remittances from distant relatives. They needed help with this. Helping them create an M Pesa account to transfer money solved their problem. Since then, he's had lucid thoughts about helping the underprivileged because he learned how important it is to improve the rural sector for the country's sake. He believed technology was the greatest egalitarian enabler today. This was the turning point when he started Spay Technology Pvt Ltd in 2018 to empower the rural population to live in a cashless economy. Spay India is a mobile payment app that serves the rural market to people who go cashless. Spay India, a B2B portal, offers online money transfers, Aadhar-enabled payments, utility bill payments, travel, bus ticket booking, insurance, and more.
Rajiv Arora
Rajiv Arora is CEO of Nationwide Immigration Services Pvt ltd. He's a renowned immigration expert and dynamic leader who's helped thousands of people immigrate to Canada through PR visas, business immigration, study visas, start-up visas, and work permits. He's won many times as India's best immigration consultant. Forbes India named him the best immigration consultant in 2021. Nationwide visas has 9 offices in India, Canada, and Dubai and 200 immigration professionals working on Canada PR visas. For Canada immigration services, visit www.nationwidevisas.com.
Alka Gangwani
Dt. Alka Gangwani, Dietician in Chief at Nutriwellbeing, has studied food and nutrition at Lady Irwin College, Delhi. An intense passion and a research-oriented inclination towards changing human lives led her to start her health venture, Nutriwellbeing. Clinically trained at Fortis Hospital, Delhi, she has worked as a diet counsellor at various health camps and in multiple corporate settings, educating thousands of people on lifestyle disorders for over a decade now and working with and for them to pave their way towards good health. Working globally as a Dietician, Health Counsellor, and Clinical Nutritionist with homemakers to top bureaucrats with lifestyle-related disorders like Obesity, Thyroid, Diabetes, PCOS and others, considering personal patterns and choices, aiming towards their respective goals, through simple home-cooked meals and sustainable eating patterns. She believes in the concept of metabolism-boosting through food, treating food as a medicine and stresses the importance of the 3Rs of Nutrition- Right food at the Right time and in the Right quantities to ensure good health, wholesome nutrition, and a complete transformation with sustainable eating and not viewing food as just calories. Her main goal is to debunk health myths through homemade simple food with scientific evidence in this digital age.
Raghu Chowdhary
Raghu is an entrepreneur and philanthropist who inspires youth. Work and sales fuel him. Wowidays founder Raghu wants to empower and encourage young entrepreneurs and working professionals to excel in business as quickly as possible. His business model helps individuals and teams build their own identities and become entrepreneurs under the Wowidays brand. Raghu, a youth mentor and visionary, has helped Wowidays grow and succeed by adding new dimensions to the tourism, travel, and holidaying industries. Wowidays aims to redefine the travel tourism business and create growth opportunities for stakeholders. Wowidays aims to promote its products and services to businesses in India, Asia, Europe, North America, the Middle East, and worldwide. In addition to B2C, the company offers B2B services to travel agents and corporations. Wowidays's empowerment of Women initiative creates a workforce of homemakers who work from home.
Mohammad Anas
Also known as Anas Izhar, is a poet, author, and successful entrepreneur. His writings are famous for their uniqueness and innovation. His distinct style of expression has helped him bring new aspects to life. Anas Izhar comes from a royal family of Daula Maula, so poetry is in his genes. His love for writing began young. He's a voracious reader and has read many books on Indian literature. Reading books made him fall in love with words, and characters, and eventually led him to write his thoughts and creativity. He's a postgraduate in Mass Media and communications and has been a guest poet on Air FM 100.3, Ted X Katra, and Urdu Shayari platforms. He's a published Sufi poet of Rekhta Foundation's Sufinama. His book Maftoon-e-Khyaaal, in love with thoughts, is the result of his hard work and dedication. It's a milestone in literature. His key to success is to never stop dreaming and believing in yourself. There will be rejections and dejections early in life, but with determination, hard work, and courage, one will win.
Sahil Malhotra
Sahil Malhotra, a makeup artist with a distinct style, has gained international acclaim. The fashion choices that Sahil makes are unique and tasteful. He thinks people look their best when they use the right products in the right places. Sahil, a young artist, goes far beyond the bounds of standard cosmetics. He took courses in hairstyling with Blossom Kochhar and studied makeup application in Los Angeles, Azerbaijan, and Brazil. His creativity and dedication to the field of makeup artistry have made him highly sought after. He's a freelancer and an influential figure with many hats to wear. A global chain of high-end HOUSEOBEAUTYYBYSAHIL studios is in the works. Makeup artist to the stars, he's done the faces of Kareena Kapoor, Hina Khan, Urvashi Rautela, Shamita Shetty, VJ Gaelyn, Anisha Butt, Tanaaz, Bakhtiyar, Kubra Seth, and more. Both prospective and current customers are pushed to achieve more than they ever thought possible by his relentless encouragement.
Saurav Pal
Saurav Pal is the "Hike Specialist of India" and founder of "Massive Hike Formula". He has 8+ years of experience in INDIA and UAE as a Global Certified Cloud Specialist. Saurav is a keynote speaker and TV panellist. His videos have over 2 MILLION views across all social platforms. Saurav runs one of India's largest communities for working professionals (IT & Non-IT) with 8000+ members and has trained 1.5 Lakh people online/offline. In 2019, he quit his high-paying job in Dubai and started this mass movement in India, helping working professionals cross a 100% Salary Hike. He's proud that his mentees aren't just increasing their salaries, but also fulfilling their families' dreams.
Megha Kapoor
Doulas are birth assistants or labour support specialists. A doula helps a family before, during, and after childbirth. Megha Kapoor is a Doula trained under "The Doula Collective." She's a mother of one who supports pregnant and birthing women. She's curious because even with today's modern support system for expectant mothers, there are gaps in information and emotional attention. Her goal is to provide the right care and knowledge to both parents during pregnancy, childbirth, and early nursing so that all minds and hearts are involved in the beautiful yet demanding process and come out smiling and bonded. Another driving factor for her to take up this important role is her own journey of childbirth where she was met with utmost support and love from her family, however, there was an absolute lack of informational support which to her is most important in making informed choices and owning your own birth story. She has taken it upon herself to assist expectant mothers and parents in the most important journey of their life and make it meaningful!
Sakshi Duggal Kumria
Over 19 years, Sakshi Duggal Kumria has practised numerology, life coaching, counselling, and Vastu. She's changed lives. She considers herself the chosen one for shaping the future of individuals through the science of nine planets and numerology. Kumria said, "I believe in Karma and adopted many NGO schools in Gurgaon to provide education, stationery, meals, health services, an elderly home, youth development, child care, and women empowerment."
Awards
- World Humanitarian Day and 75th Independence Day, 15 Aug 2022.
- FORBES' August 2021 issue featured Pride of India and Most Influential Indian 2021.
- 21st Best Numerologist Inspiring Women Awards (Rising Women)
- 2021's 100 Most Inspiring Women (I Can Foundation) Excellence in Numerology and Life Coach
- India's top numerologist and life coach win Fame Icon Awards 2021 (Brand Opus)
- Fashion Lifestyle's Women Achievers Award
- Winner of 2 Crazy Tales' Powerful Women's Awards Most trusted numerologist in India
- IIWA's Best Numerologist 2021 award was presented by Dr Kiran Bedi in August.
- Mumbai's Top 100 Impactful Numerologists of India -2021