Tolaab launches in the UAE to support students with smart spending and exclusive benefits

Tolaab officially launched in the UAE on January 1, introducing a student-only platform created to help verified school and university students save on everyday expenses. The platform provides students with special deals which cover food, transport, retail, entertainment, healthcare and lifestyle services so they can better handle their daily expenditures throughout the UAE. Within the first 20 days of launch, more than 100 stores across the UAE joined the platform, while over 3,000 students signed up. Tolaab is now targeting growth to 800 partner stores and 50,000 student users within the first six months of the year.

Students only need to download the Tolaab app and complete their verification process to begin using the benefits. School students need to upload their transcripts or report cards for status verification. University students use their official university email address to confirm their eligibility. It is the verification process that keeps the offers exclusive for students. The process safeguards that the benefit will be accessed by only genuine students.

The UAE students experience growing challenges because educational costs and daily expenses keep rising. Tolaab establishes itself as the first platform in the UAE that enables verified students to access its complete services while delivering actual benefits. The platform operates by directing students to their existing locations, which include cafés and restaurants, retail stores, entertainment venues, clinics and beauty service providers, instead of delivering unnecessary discount promotions.

Commenting on the launch, Seyed Mahdi Moosavi, founder and CEO of Tolaab said: "The platform was created to reflect how students are viewed today. Students are no longer just a future audience but active decision-makers who influence spending and brand choices." According to him, Tolaab was designed with a strong focus on trust, relevance, and long-term value.

The entire platform system has been developed through this method, which establishes partner brand selection and user interface design as its core elements. Moosavi explained that Tolaab aims to establish itself as a trustworthy resource for students through its ongoing delivery of valuable benefits, which will support their daily activities.

Abdullah Faisal, who serves as founder and CFO of Tolaab, emphasised that Tolaab must develop a sustainable and scalable platform because the UAE will continue to draw international students. He explained that Tolaab operates as a data-driven system that provides students with actual value while enabling brands to establish enduring trust and loyalty through responsible customer interaction.

Positioned as more than a discount platform, Tolaab aims to act as a lifestyle companion for students—supporting smarter financial habits, encouraging balanced choices, and helping students enjoy a more confident and well-managed student life across the UAE.

Students can explore exclusive benefits and experience a smarter way to manage student life by visiting www.tolaab.com.