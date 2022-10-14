TODES dance studio opens in Dubai

Published: Fri 14 Oct 2022, 12:47 PM Last updated: Fri 14 Oct 2022, 12:49 PM

TODES recently opened its first dance studio in Palm Jumeriah under the guidance of Alla Duhova — the founder of the famous ballet, TODES, honoured choreographer, winner of numerous awards and winner of the Order of Honour and Glory of Great Russia. This is the 125th dance studio worldwide for the dancing chain and its new studio in Palm Jumeirah is the beginning of the dance chain's development in the MENA region.

TODES is a major dance brand that includes a dance troupe with over 150 artists, a fashion line and of course one of the largest dance studio chains in the world. For 35 years, TODES has become the starting point of success for more than 500,000 graduates in the most diverse areas of their lives. Over the years, the dance studios by Alla Duhova have raised several generations of teachers and professional dancers. For many stars of show business, TODES has been a successful start to their musical careers.

Duhova, the ballet's artistic director, has managed to do the unthinkable: she has brought her dancers to the same stage as big stars (they have performed on the same stage with Michael Jackson, Lady Gaga, Mariah Carey and others), made the TODES handwriting recognisable, and developed solo performances of the ballet into an impressive show. TODES does not just keep up with the times, it sets its trends, which are adopted by dancers around the world.

Duhova has a warm attitude towards each of her dance studios as they are the start of a successful career in the show business. She said: "TODES is a world of great opportunities. Pupils of the dance studios regularly perform on the big stage and participate in international dance festivals, battles and competitions. The most capable ones are invited to star in music videos and TV shows together with celebrities."

Every participant develops not just dancing skills but also the abilities of an actor, trains flexibility of the body and tries different styles of dance, which allows the student to get a diverse experience of dance and easily acquire the skill of improvisation, which helps to feel confident even in everyday life.

Registration for Palm Jumeirah Studio School is open. Check with the receptionist for our schedule and cost details.

Opening hours: 9 am to 10 pm — Sunday to Friday.

Tel: (971) 52 823 3482

Instagram: @todesdubai

For more information, visit

www.todesdance.ae