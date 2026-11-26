Toastmasters District 127 continues to support the development of confident communicators and capable leaders across the UAE, bringing together professionals, entrepreneurs, students and individuals from diverse backgrounds through its network of more than 190 clubs.

Founded in 1924, Toastmasters International is a non-profit educational organisation that helps people develop public speaking, communication and leadership skills. Members learn through regular practice, peer support and constructive feedback.

Through its educational programmes and volunteer-led activities, District 127 provides members with opportunities to apply what they learn in their workplaces and communities.

Harish Krishnan, DTM, district director of Toastmasters District 127, highlighted the organisation’s commitment to developing confident communicators and capable leaders.

Members practice leadership by serving as club officers, mentoring fellow members, organising events and taking part in district initiatives. These roles help them learn to set a clear direction, work with a team, make decisions and take responsibility for results.

Deewee Alcasoas, DTM, Program quality director of Toastmasters District 127, emphasised the importance of quality training and continuous learning.

“I truly go by John F. Kennedy’s saying, ‘Leadership and learning are indispensable to each other.’ At District 127, we believe that quality training is the key to empowering our members, strengthening communication, and developing confident leaders.

“As Program Quality Director, my focus is to help our members discover their potential, learn new skills, and become better versions of themselves. I believe that every training should add value and make a difference in a member’s journey.

“For me, excellence is not an option; it is a habit, and that is the spirit I want to see reflected in every training we deliver across District 127,” said Alcasoas.

Muhammed Ashik, DTM, Club growth director of Toastmasters District 127, highlighted the range of benefits that membership offers. Many people join to overcome their fear of public speaking. As they take on different meeting roles, members also practise listening actively, thinking on their feet and giving constructive feedback.

Members can start with a short speech or a meeting role, then build confidence by taking on more responsibility over time. These skills can help professionals contribute confidently in meetings and deliver clearer presentations. Entrepreneurs can apply them when presenting business ideas, engaging with customers and building professional relationships.

Upcoming open house events across the UAE

Toastmasters District 127 is also set to host a series of open house events across the UAE, giving prospective members an opportunity to experience how a Toastmasters meeting works, meet current members and learn how the educational programme can support their communication and leadership goals.

The Abu Dhabi Open House takes place on November 29, 2026, from 10:30am at Grace Music Events. The Dubai Open House follows on December 6, 2026, from 10am at Millennium Place Barsha Heights, while the Sharjah Open House is scheduled for December 20, 2026.