Titan steps up premium watchmaking focus with UAE expansion

Titan Watches unveiled its first experiential space at Mall of the Emirates, showcasing its premium watchmaking and high horology under the theme “Where art meets precision. Time, the Titan way.” The launch forms part of the Tata Group watchmaker's wider expansion strategy, with plans to increase its exclusive stores across the Middle East from 44 to 70 over the next five years, including 40 in the UAE.

"Roughly 40 per cent of our international business comes from the Middle East, so a large part of our weight sits here," said Rahul Shukla, vice president and chief sales and marketing officer at Titan Watches.

The company, which entered the GCC through Oman in 1994, currently operates 44 exclusive stores across the region, including 31 in the UAE, alongside more than 400 multi-brand retail outlets.

"We are the first watch brand with exclusive stores in all seven emirates and grew by 20 per cent last year, and there is no reason we will not continue on the same trajectory," Shukla said.

Dubai was selected to showcase Vetra, Titan's in-house automatic movement, which draws power from the wearer's wrist. The Vetra 7A series offers a 72-hour power reserve, compared with 36 to 48 hours for many conventional automatic watches. Hand-assembled and individually tested, the movement now powers Titan's Signature Automatics collection.

The experiential space also featured Stellar, inspired by the cosmos; Edge, known for its ultra-slim designs; Nebula, featuring solid 18-carat gold watches; and Raga, Titan's women's collection.

According to Shukla, the UAE's premium watch segment is growing by approximately 5 per cent annually, compared with 2 to 3 per cent for fashion watches, strengthening Titan's focus on higher-end mechanical timepieces.

"The premium segment is where horology becomes truly relevant, and we will continue to scale it through elevated products, aspirational advertising and an aspirational retail experience," he explained.

Titan is also looking to expand its appeal among local UAE customers, particularly those who value mechanical craftsmanship, finishing and design.

"The UAE is a very mature market, with a high level of knowledge of brands, horology, movements and materials. Design may open the door, but craft and substance close the sale," Shukla said.

With further store openings planned across the Gulf, Titan aims to strengthen its position in premium watchmaking while building on its established regional presence.

"Our ambition is to be a genuine force in modern horology, and the next five years of expansion across the UAE and the Gulf mark the beginning of that journey," he concluded.