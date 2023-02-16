TITAN enters the smartwatch category with its approach to Bluetooth calling

Published: Thu 16 Feb 2023, 3:19 PM Last updated: Thu 16 Feb 2023, 3:27 PM

The energy and dynamism of Dubai set the perfect stage for Titan Watches this morning, as the brand chose to launch its widely anticipated range, TITAN Talk at Warehouse Four.

With four colourways in the range, TITAN delivers its own spin on conventional features such as inbuilt fitness trackers, 1.39-inch AMOLED screens and voice assistant compatibility and over 100+ watch faces to choose from.

However, what truly stands out in this feature-packed range, is its Bluetooth calling feature. Lending to the product’s name, TITAN Talk. Made simple and seamless, users can now get the most out of their watch with mobile sync-ups, music listening and much more.

Diving into the thinking behind the product, why the smart category is the most organic next step for the watchmaking brand, and key features, the event took audiences through why this wearable will resonate with the region’s active audience, who seek a balance between function, innovation and style. Adding to the experience, TITAN included hydraulic plinths, futuristic music, entertainment and mood lighting launch.

“Titan Talk is TITAN’s way of addressing a need gap in the smartwatch category through innovation. While the watch has a myriad of features, each created to support the user, we are most proud of this product because it does justice to its price point through excellent UI and the Bluetooth calling feature. Coupled with our renowned TITAN after-sales service, the product experience is sure to cement TITAN in the Smart category and amongst users,'' said Aditya Kejriwal, business head, international business – Titan watches.

The Titan Talk watch is available for men and women at Dh525 and the watches are now available at Titan retail outlets across the UAE, select hour choice stores, leading department stores, online marketplaces, and authorised retailers.