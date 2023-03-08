Tips to invest in 'new me time'

By Anagha Nimbkar and Ishika Tolani Published: Wed 8 Mar 2023, 12:04 PM Last updated: Wed 8 Mar 2023, 12:06 PM

Separation as a non-resident Indian (NRI) woman/single mother can be a little trickier to handle. Now while the challenges arising out of marital separation may in a lot of ways mirror each other, however, as an NRI, you may have to climb just a few more mountains. However, in our personal opinion, the said scenario can be viewed from an alternative and a sunnier perspective as well.

Many of you ladies may have shifted your entire base from India to a foreign land after your wedding and may have had your journey along with your spouse there. However, what we often tend to overlook is that post-separation, you get to experience and live your journey in a whole new land, where you can start fresh and build a life for yourself that is straight out of a novel. You come to understand the importance and perks of 'me time' or as we like to refer to it 'a new me time'. We often tend to realise that when you are in a foreign land, you do not have to worry about being judged or do not have to worry about anyone else’s opinion, since not a lot of people know about where you come from or where you’ve been. It is like an opportunity for you to build a new you from scratch. You can take up new hobbies or revisit the old ones that you may have put in the backseat as you were quite naturally prioritizing your matrimony/ family. This exploration and tapping into the journey of 'new me time' can not only help you be more active and agile, proving to be a positive addition to your life but can also prove to be therapeutic for your mental and emotional growth and well-being. Connecting with new peers can lead to a whole new perspective as you may get to know them and vice versa as yourself. Women who have shifted back to India post-separation also, they not only get to go back to their roots and be stronger than ever as a new and improved version of themselves who is backed by the love and support of their friends and family alike. You get to reconnect with your childhood friends who you may have left behind in your rear-view mirror. You get to go back and enjoy the recreational activities that you lost touch with when you started your new life abroad. Going out, having new experiences, meeting new and old people around you and just being with yourself can be the answer you were looking for to self-heal. Besides, it may help you greatly in coming up with an action plan and in understanding what your next move shall be and what you want your 'new normal routine' to be like.

As an NRI single mother, in our humble opinion, one can also explore the possibilities of co-parenting to share the responsibilities as usual and to give yourself the well-deserved me time as well. Co-parenting not only helps the child feel assured that he/she/they still have both parents equally in their lives but also gives you the time and mental space to prepare for your daily schedule with your child. So say you are working and now post-separation you have shifted to a new location, you get the time to explore day-cares, creches, schools etc. where you can place your child while you are working and/or recreational activities around your new location where you can enrol yourself and your child. Besides, if your child is spending the weekend with the father, you get to spend some quality time with yourself where you can pamper yourself in any way you like. Besides, that way, even your child gets to spend quality time with the father. For women who have shifted back to India, apart from the support that you may have from your friends and family, you can also benefit greatly from Co-Parenting. This way, while you are here figuring out your job, stay, routine, etc. you know that your child is in the care and custody of his father being taken care of, and when you have your life here figured out, the child can join you in India. Besides, co-parenting and dividing the child’s time both in India and abroad, ensures that he is not completely uprooted from his old life, friends, family and culture but is also exposed to a new life, friends, family and culture. And in this modern day and age, your child is simply a phone call away.

So as we said, if you see it from a positive and sunnier perspective, the new me time, no matter the country or land you are in, can be like falling in love with yourself all over again.

Anagha Nimbkar and Ishika Tolani are independent matrimonial lawyers.