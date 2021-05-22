- EVENTS
Time to manifest the humanity within
Dr Dhananjay (Jay) Datar
During the last year, our Al Adil Group took up a CSR initiative under which we sponsored the airfare of needy Indian travellers stranded in the UAE and wishing to return to India. The Covid-19 pandemic has shaken the world. The sudden lockdowns announced everywhere have aggravated the difficulties of certain sections of society. In the UAE alone, thousands of Indians including jobless employees, students and tourists were stranded.
We helped them by providing kits of essential food items. These people were desperate to return home immediately. Many of them had spent most of their money and couldn’t even bear the expenditure of a Covid-19 medical test. Our group sponsored the airfare and test expenditure of such Indians. I am happy that we helped more than 5,000 such Indian workers to safely reach their homes.
I don’t do this social work for just boasting about my charity or merely gaining publicity. In fact, it gives me immense pleasure and satisfaction to make the worried faces smile. I believe that service to mankind is service to God. Our group has been helping orphanages, old age homes, and schools in various ways. There are two people instrumental in making me a philanthropist — my mother and my wife. Both taught me how to help society generously.
There was also an incident in my life that inspired me to walk on the path of social service. Once I was travelling to India with my wife. We were waiting at the airport to catch our flight. I was busy reading a magazine and my wife was busy observing the surroundings. Suddenly she drew my attention and whispered in my ears, “Look at the person sitting in the corner. He needs help. I saw him praying to God with folded hands and tearful eyes. He seems to be under tension. Let us help him.” So I went to him and asked about his problem. He told me his heart-rending story.
He had lost his job and was returning to India. He didn’t even have the required money to buy an economy class air ticket. Someone from his friend circle assured him of the money but never turned up. He hadn’t even eaten enough for a couple of days. We felt sympathy for him. I took him to the restaurant and made him have a meal. Then, I purchased a flight ticket for him.
The man asked my name and thanked me gratefully. I forgot the incident soon. After some months I received a letter in which there was a picture of a happy family drawn by a child. Their smiling faces were the real compliments for me. The letter was sent by the same person whom I helped at the airport.
Friends, I appeal to everyone to exhibit compassion and manifest humanity within these challenging times. Remember a quote by Mother Teresa, “It’s not how much we give, but how much love has been put into giving.”
