Tim Hortons achieves a new milestone with 250th store opening in the Middle East

Featuring new elevated elements from the iconic Canadian brand, this new Café & Bake Shop welcomes its guests with a unique experience to enjoy a great cup of coffee and delicious food

Published: Thu 22 Dec 2022, 12:34 PM

Apparel Group and AG Café, the master franchisee of Tim Hortons brand in the Middle East are proud to mark a major milestone with the opening of its 250th store at City Centre Mirdif, Dubai. Jean-Philippe Linteau, consul-general of Canada, founder and chairwoman of Apparel Group Sima Ved, chairman of Apparel Group Nilesh Ved, CEO of Apparel Group, Neeraj Teckchandani and CEO of Tim Hortons, Hesham Almekkawi inaugurated the grand opening ceremony of the new concept store on December 20.

Several influential personalities and members of the media attended the event, making it one of Tim Hortons' most successful events. Live music filled the walls of the newest lifestyle locale, and everyone was beaming with excitement throughout the festivities.

AG Café, a joint venture entity owned by Apparel Group, a global fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate, and Gateway Partners, an emerging markets alternative investment firm, have collaborated to offer an innovative and unique experience for coffee lovers in City Centre Mirdif.

Tim Hortons’ latest concept store at City Centre Mirdif captures the signature warmth of the brand, reflecting the location and local style of the neighbourhood, and offers a relaxing environment for customers seeking comfort and refreshment. The new coffee house introduced the distinctive and innovative experience it offers to Tim Hortons lovers, starting with its design that is inspired by nature, its elegant yet comfy interior, and pleasant lighting.

“Today’s milestone is a significant step toward our long-term potential to grow the brand, increase market share and strengthen our position as the leading retailer of Tim Hortons,” said Teckchandani. “We continue to strategically expand our footprint across the country and are on track to grow to at least 500 stores for Tim Hortons in the region.”

Almekkawi said: "We are proud to celebrate this momentous occasion and delighted to welcome everyone to the 250th Tim Hortons store located at City Centre Mirdif. Our customer’s experience is always at the forefront of our offering. With our new Concept store, we are able to delve deeper into innovation in the menu and offerings to enhance our customers' experience. Our new concept store represents our values of passion and innovation. This is a major step in our expansion plan and further our presence in this country.”

More than 50 years ago, the F&B concept opened its doors in Hamilton, Canada on May 17, and the only thing available on the menu back then was coffee and donuts.

Fast forward to 2011, the iconic retail group, Apparel, has introduced the iconic Canadian Tim Hortons brand to the Middle East, opening its first location in Dubai. The brand was received with unprecedented excitement from both locals and expats due to its renowned history, quality of food, and its popularity as the largest coffee chain with more than 4,000 locations in Canada.

The chain quickly became known in the UAE for its freshly brewed coffee and freshly baked food, as its tagline 'Always Fresh, Always Delicious' continually delivered this promise. In the years to follow, Tim Hortons expanded across the UAE where it became the cafe of choice for all.

Having set out strong growth plans for the coming years, the company has been dedicated to ensuring it brings exceptional experience and quality to customers where and when they need it. Its 250-strong network offers convenience to customers all over the GCC. Tim Hortons continues to strategically expand its footprint across GCC and is on track to grow to 500 stores in the region.