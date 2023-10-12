TikTok highlights shopping behaviour trends in GCC in new report

Community influences purchase decisions of 44 per cent of TikTok users in the GCC as they are open to making purchases because of the community buzz around it

Published: Thu 12 Oct 2023, 10:41 AM

TikTok has released its first-ever What’s Next: Shopping Trend Report to explore shifts in shopping behaviours and culture on the platform, and how brands can take on a more active role in community commerce.

The latest in TikTok’s What's Next series, the report breaks down key community insights into actionable takeaways and trend analysis, supported by data and case studies, to equip businesses with the tools they need to engage with audiences on TikTok.

Commenting on the report launch, Aref Yehia, head of retail and e-commerce business partnerships at TikTok MENA, said: "By blending community, entertainment, and shopping, TikTok is reimagining the face of modern retail. As customers continue to turn to the platform for product discovery, brands of all sizes and across all industries have an amazing opportunity to connect with their own unique audiences on TikTok. We hope the What’s Next: Shopping Trend Report will help brands seize this opportunity and build lasting relationships with customers."

Our world is cluttered with everyday stressors for regular shoppers. When their relationship with a brand is weak, shopping can feel less like an event and more like a chore. Friendship is the key to brand love and loyalty, and TikTok is one of the only platforms on the internet that fosters friendship between brands and audiences to drive deeper connections, love and loyalty.

The findings of the What's Next: Shopping Trend Report are broken down into three key 'Layers of Love' that underpin shopping culture on TikTok, accompanied by the relevant 'Shopper Trend Signals' that show emerging behaviours and interests.

It's a Match: Relatable creators and attention-grabbing storytelling are the keys to finding your brand's ideal audience.

Audiences are constantly shopping and making active connections to the content they see on TikTok. Here, users decide in seconds whether or not to engage with content. If brands don't immediately communicate added value, users are inclined to swipe away.

If brands want a spark from audiences, they should avoid overt product marketing at the starting point. Instead, build and maintain user trust with unique, honest, and authentic perspectives to create longer-form content, connections, and partnerships, eventually leading to long-term loyalty from audiences.

METAP brands that advertised on TikTok consistently over an extended period increased their trust with viewers by 41 per cent. Moreover, TikTok ads were found to spark positive first impressions. After seeing an ad on TikTok, viewers in Saudi Arabia were found to trust the brand 24 per cent more, and were 42 per cent more likely to be loyal to the brand.

Getting to Know You: Build the foundation of a friendship through personal identity and community to engender real value in your audience's lives.

Brands often only share at the surface level, not digging into the motivations, communities, and aesthetics that inspire impulse and long-term purchase decisions. Tapping into identity and community unlocks new pathways for audiences to learn more about themselves, their communities, and their favourite brands.

Moreover, communities influence purchasing decisions; in fact, 44 per cent of TikTok users in the GCC buy something to fit in with friends, community, or because everyone is talking about it. Additionally, TikTok users make purchases that spark joy, with 41 per cent of users in the GCC shopping to lift their spirits or as a treat for themselves.

Shopping on TikTok is a safe, engaging and entertaining experience where users can discover and engage with products they love; 60 per cent of TikTok users globally feel communities on TikTok are supportive and inclusive.

Growing Together: Drive user intent and brand loyalty by repeatedly making the shopping experience more fun.

It is easy to get lost in the instant gratification of product 'sell out,' 'virality,' and 'hype.' While TikTok is a catalyst for these moments, the real shopping magic is in the sustained fidelity established through the platform, which keeps products selling out and has customers begging for more.

Positive customer satisfaction, repeat purchases, and organic word-of-mouth lead to sustained brand growth. TikTok generates double the post-purchase content creation than other platforms. In the GCC, 57 per cent of TikTok users create a post about a product or brand they purchased from.

Moreover, TikTok users are 1.2 times more likely to buy from the same retailer again when TikTok is part of the purchase journey.