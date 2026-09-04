'Tigerteeh born different' released across global music platforms

A new musical voice with a strong social message has emerged with the release of Tigerteeh Born Different — I was born for this, a multilingual song by Touseef Panchbhaya, widely known as Tigerteeh. The song is now streaming across major platforms, including Spotify, YouTube, Apple Music, Amazon Music, JioSaavn and Hungama, and is also available on Instagram.

Performed in English, Hindi and Spanish, Tigerteeh Born Different goes beyond conventional music by reflecting Panchbhaya’s distinctive identity and his long-standing commitment to animal welfare. The song presents Tigerteeh as a voice driven by purpose, resilience and compassion for animals.

One of the striking lines from the song, Tigerteeh Shabd Nahi ek Jinda Toofan Hain, captures the spirit behind the artist’s persona — a force determined to speak for those who cannot speak for themselves.

The song also carries the defining phrase, Tigerteeh – I Was Born for This, reinforcing his belief that his work with animals is more than a cause; it is a lifelong purpose.

Panchbhaya’s work extends well beyond music. He runs Tigerteeh Gives, a self-financed animal welfare foundation that operates without accepting financial contributions from others. The foundation focuses on rescuing animals in distress, providing food and medical care, ensuring ongoing protection and working towards a compassionate, cage-free life for animals.

Through his work, Touseef Panchbhaya has sought to make animal welfare a personal responsibility rather than simply a public message. His latest song carries that philosophy into music, combining an energetic identity with a wider call for empathy and action.

Tigerteeh Born Different also represents an attempt to connect with audiences across linguistic and cultural boundaries. By bringing together English, Hindi and Spanish, the song seeks to deliver its message to a broader international audience while retaining the distinctive identity associated with Tigerteeh.

The official music video is available on YouTube, while the song can be streamed on leading music platforms worldwide. With its combination of music, personal conviction and animal-welfare advocacy, Tigerteeh Born Different is a music video that positions Touseef Panchbhaya as an artist using his platform to amplify a cause close to his heart — giving animals protection, dignity and a life free from unnecessary confinement.