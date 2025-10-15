  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Wed, Oct 15, 2025 | Rabi al-Thani 23, 1447 | Fajr 05:00 | DXB weather-sun.svg32°C

Tiger Properties unveils 'Sky Gate' in Jumeirah Village Triangle, Dubai with Dh600 million investment

A new 45-storey residential tower with over 400 units marks the company’s ongoing expansion in Dubai’s thriving real estate market

Published: Wed 15 Oct 2025, 5:10 PM

Top Stories

Global Village opens for Season 30: Fireworks, drum rolls, cheers fill the air after gates open

Global Village opens for Season 30: Fireworks, drum rolls, cheers fill the air after gates open

Flydubai to add meals, in-flight entertainment in economy class from November

Flydubai to add meals, in-flight entertainment in economy class from November

UAE fines, shuts down unlicensed education centre for serious violations

UAE fines, shuts down unlicensed education centre for serious violations

Tiger Properties, one of the UAE’s leading real estate developers, has announced the launch of its latest residential project, “Sky Gate”, located in Jumeirah Village Triangle (JVT), Dubai, with a total investment of Dh600 million.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

Dubai Loop to be operational by 2026, says UAE minister: Bloomberg

thumb-image

DELTA Wealth Partners announces strategic investment in Taka Sports at Gitex Global 2025

thumb-image

Saudi Arabia earn draw with Iraq to secure World Cup berth

thumb-image

Abrar Infra wins Dh45 million civil contract for Bisconni’s Dh150 million Abu Dhabi plant

thumb-image

Fifa World Cup: Did the 4th round give unfair advantage to home team?

 

This marks the company’s third major project in 2025, underscoring its continued expansion strategy and response to the growing demand for premium residential properties in Dubai.

“Sky Gate” features a 45-storey luxury tower comprising 403 residential units, including studios, one-bedroom, two-bedroom apartments, and duplex units.

Each apartment is fully furnished with elegant interiors and premium finishes, designed to provide residents with a refined lifestyle that blends comfort, functionality, and sophistication.

Residents of Sky Gate will enjoy a truly elevated living experience, complemented by a wide range of high-end leisure and wellness facilities, including:

  • Resort-style swimming pools (including an ice plunge pool)

  • A fully equipped gym and luxury spa center

  • Steam and sauna rooms

  • Outdoor jogging and walking tracks

  • BBQ and family entertainment areas

  • Dedicated children’s play zones

  • Multi-level parking spaces

  • 24/7 security, concierge, and reception services

Tiger Properties offers flexible post-handover payment plans tailored to suit the needs of both investors and end-users seeking high value and convenience:

  • Studios: 20 per cent down payment, 50 per cent during construction, 10 per cent upon handover, and 20 per cent post-handover over two years.

  • 1–3 bedroom apartments: 70 per cent during construction and 30 per cent post-handover over two years.

Ideally located in Jumeirah Village Triangle, Sky Gate provides residents with easy access to Dubai’s major landmarks and business hubs while maintaining a calm, family-friendly atmosphere.

The key destinations include:

  • 12 minutes → Dubai Hills Mall

  • 12 minutes → Dubai Autodrome

  • 14 minutes → Dubai Marina

  • 15 minutes → Burj Al Arab

  • 16 minutes → Downtown Dubai

  • 18 minutes → Palm Jumeirah

  • 25 minutes → Dubai International Airport

“Construction is expected to take approximately three years, with unit handover scheduled for the first quarter of 2028. The UAE real estate market continues to demonstrate strong performance and growing investor confidence, both locally and internationally,” said Eng. Amer Waleed Al Zoubi, CEO of Tiger Properties.

For more information, visit: www.tigerproperties.ae.