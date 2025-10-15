Tiger Properties unveils 'Sky Gate' in Jumeirah Village Triangle, Dubai with Dh600 million investment

Tiger Properties, one of the UAE’s leading real estate developers, has announced the launch of its latest residential project, “Sky Gate”, located in Jumeirah Village Triangle (JVT), Dubai, with a total investment of Dh600 million.

This marks the company’s third major project in 2025, underscoring its continued expansion strategy and response to the growing demand for premium residential properties in Dubai.

“Sky Gate” features a 45-storey luxury tower comprising 403 residential units, including studios, one-bedroom, two-bedroom apartments, and duplex units.

Each apartment is fully furnished with elegant interiors and premium finishes, designed to provide residents with a refined lifestyle that blends comfort, functionality, and sophistication.

Residents of Sky Gate will enjoy a truly elevated living experience, complemented by a wide range of high-end leisure and wellness facilities, including:

Resort-style swimming pools (including an ice plunge pool)

A fully equipped gym and luxury spa center

Steam and sauna rooms

Outdoor jogging and walking tracks

BBQ and family entertainment areas

Dedicated children’s play zones

Multi-level parking spaces

24/7 security, concierge, and reception services

Tiger Properties offers flexible post-handover payment plans tailored to suit the needs of both investors and end-users seeking high value and convenience:

Studios: 20 per cent down payment, 50 per cent during construction, 10 per cent upon handover, and 20 per cent post-handover over two years.

1–3 bedroom apartments: 70 per cent during construction and 30 per cent post-handover over two years.

Ideally located in Jumeirah Village Triangle, Sky Gate provides residents with easy access to Dubai’s major landmarks and business hubs while maintaining a calm, family-friendly atmosphere.

The key destinations include:

12 minutes → Dubai Hills Mall

12 minutes → Dubai Autodrome

14 minutes → Dubai Marina

15 minutes → Burj Al Arab

16 minutes → Downtown Dubai

18 minutes → Palm Jumeirah

25 minutes → Dubai International Airport

“Construction is expected to take approximately three years, with unit handover scheduled for the first quarter of 2028. The UAE real estate market continues to demonstrate strong performance and growing investor confidence, both locally and internationally,” said Eng. Amer Waleed Al Zoubi, CEO of Tiger Properties.

For more information, visit: www.tigerproperties.ae.