Tiger Properties successfully completes the handover of Cloud Towers

Tiger Properties, one of the UAE’s leading real estate developers, has successfully completed the handover of Cloud Towers, a twin-tower residential development rising 29 storeys high in Jumeirah Village Triangle (JVT), Dubai. The official handover took place on October 29, 2025, marking another major milestone in the company’s ongoing commitment to excellence, timely delivery, and superior construction quality.

Cloud Towers reflects Tiger Properties’ dedication to creating exceptional living experiences, offering a sophisticated selection of units with modern layouts, premium finishes, and meticulous attention to detail, combining elegance with comfort to meet the needs of contemporary residents.

The apartment buildings are strategically positioned along the outer borders of the JVT community, providing residents with both accessibility and scenic views. Each residence features modern bathrooms and fully furnished kitchens, while the more spacious homes also include a living room, dining area, balcony, and maid’s room, offering ample space for families and professionals alike. Bedrooms come equipped with built-in wardrobes or walk-in closets, blending functionality with refined design.

Designed to balance aesthetics and practicality, Cloud Towers features expansive interiors and floor-to-ceiling windows that invite natural light while showcasing panoramic views of the surrounding community.

Situated in Jumeirah Village Triangle (JVT), Cloud Towers enjoys a prime residential address that blends urban convenience with suburban tranquillity. Its location provides easy connectivity via Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road and Al Khail Road, linking residents to major destinations such as Dubai Marina, JBR, and Downtown Dubai.

Tiger Properties has fulfilled its promise of delivering a project that combines architectural sophistication with functional excellence, strengthening its reputation for reliability, precision, and customer satisfaction.

Eng. Amer Walid Mohamad Al Zaabi, CEO of Tiger Properties, stated:

"The completion and handover of Cloud Towers mark another proud achievement for Tiger Properties. This milestone reflects our unwavering commitment to developing high-quality homes that merge innovation, comfort, and modern design. At Tiger, we take pride in creating communities that enhance the living experience and exceed client expectations. Cloud Towers is a testament to that vision."

Beyond its elegant design, Cloud Towers offers residents access to premium lifestyle amenities, including a swimming pool, gym, jogging track, landscaped gardens, and recreational areas — all thoughtfully designed to encourage wellness and community living.

The successful handover of Cloud Towers reaffirms Tiger Properties’ standing as one of the UAE’s most trusted real estate developers, consistently delivering high-quality projects that align with Dubai’s vision for sustainable, innovative, and world-class urban living.