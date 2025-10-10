Tiger Properties sells out phase one of Ananda Residences in Motor City

Tiger Properties has announced the complete sell-out of Phase One of Ananda Residences, its premier residential project located in Motor City, Dubai. The strong market response highlights exceptional investor confidence and high end-user demand for fully furnished, ready-to-live homes by Tiger Properties.

Ananda Residences redefines contemporary living with fully furnished apartments designed for modern lifestyles. Each unit is elegantly crafted and equipped with premium home appliances, refined finishes, and stylish interiors that embody the sophistication Tiger Properties is known for.

Residents at Ananda enjoy a curated selection of premium amenities, including:

Resort-style and infinity swimming pools

Fully equipped fitness center and luxury spa

Outdoor jogging and walking tracks

Landscaped gardens and community zones

Children’s play areas

Outdoor BBQ and entertainment spaces

Dedicated multi-level parking

24/7 security and concierge services

Tiger Properties continues to provide flexible ownership options starting from Dh920,000 and flexible post-handover payment plans for buyers seeking both comfort and investment value:

Studios: 20 per cent down payment, 50 per cent during construction, 10 per cent at handover, and 20 pre cent post-handover over 2 years.

1 to 3-Bedroom Apartments: 70 per cent during construction and 30 per cent post-handover over 2 years.

Interested buyers can explore details and register directly through www.tigerproperties.ae.

Strategically located in Motor City, Ananda Residences provides residents with quick access to Dubai’s main attractions while maintaining a peaceful community setting:

5 minutes to Dubai Autodrome

7 minutes to Dubai Sports City

12 minutes to Dubai Hills Mall

16 minutes to Mall of the Emirates

19 minutes to Dubai Marina

23 minutes to Downtown Dubai / Burj Khalifa

25 minutes to Dubai International Airport

“At Ananda, our goal was to craft a living experience that blends elegance, functionality, and readiness. Each apartment delivers refined interiors and practical comfort, designed to meet the expectations of Dubai’s modern residents and investors,” said Eng. Amer Waleed Al Zaabi, CEO of Tiger Properties.

For more information, visit www.tigerproperties.ae.