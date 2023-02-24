Tiana Pongs' begins her journey as ambassador with World Vision Deutschland

By Namrata Thakkar Published: Fri 24 Feb 2023, 3:54 PM Last updated: Fri 24 Feb 2023, 3:59 PM

World Vision Deutschland e V has announced Tiana Pongs as the newest ambassador. Pong's journey with World Vision began in 2008 when she was the model for a TV commercial for the organisation. Since then, she has been a longtime supporter of World Vision and has been sponsoring children since her teenage years. Pong recently visited Tanzania as an ambassador and had a dream come true as she met her godchild, Aganyira, who is four years old and lives with her family in a small village in a clay house, consisting of two rooms.

During her trip, Pong visited various World Vision projects in Tanzania, including reading camps, where children under the age of five are taught to read and write. The camps provide a safe and nurturing environment for children, who are often left unsupervised while their parents work in the fields. Pong was impressed with the care provided to the children and even improved her Kiswahili skills in the process. She also visited a health centre built by World Vision, where she was impressed by the dedication and commitment of the doctors and nurses to provide healthcare to those in need.

One of the highlights of Pong's trip was meeting Aganyira, a child from the camp. She was excited but nervous before meeting Aganyira, wondering how they would communicate and if she would understand why Pong was there. But as soon as they met, Pong and Aganyira hit it off, playing and eating together, and Pong was touched by how warmly the family welcomed her. Through her sponsorship, Pong is helping Aganyira go to school and ensuring that her family has access to necessities like nutrition, basic medical care, and clean drinking water.

The past pandemic has disrupted our daily lives and has caused a shift in our priorities. However, for one ambassador of World Vision Deutschland e.V., her passion for helping children abroad has remained unwavering, even amidst the challenges of the global crisis. Pong wishes to remain anonymous, is a frequent traveller and has always had a deep desire to make a positive impact in the lives of children. Recently, she returned from a visit to Tanzania where she spent time with her children and witnessed the incredible work being done by the children's aid organisation in the region.

Reflecting on her trip, she said: “I will never forget this visit. It was particularly important to me that I was able to be on-site personally so that I could see that my help was well received.”

World Vision Deutschland e.V. is a children’s aid organisation that has been combatting hunger and misery in disadvantaged countries since 1979. The organisation offers child sponsorships that provide effective and sustainable help to children in need. With a donation seal from DZI, sponsors can rest assured that their contributions are making a positive impact on the lives of children.

Tiana's commitment to supporting children in need and her work with World Vision has been a source of inspiration to many. As she says: "Every person on this planet has the same rights, for food, medical care, education and human rights." Png's trip to Tanzania has shown that with dedication, hard work, and the support of organisations like World Vision, we can make a difference in the lives of children and families around the world. For more information on how to become a sponsor and change a child’s life, visit World Vision Deutschland eV's website.

Namrata Thakkar is the CMO of Kingdom Corp.