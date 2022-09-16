Thumbay University Hospital to organise free mega medical and dental camp

Thumbay University Hospital is the largest private academic hospital in the Middle East region with 350 beds and an expert panel of doctors in interventional cardiology, paediatric, neurology, plastic and reconstructive surgery, dentistry, physical therapy, rehabilitation and long-term care.

The hospital will also be offering 50 per cent discount on radiology, 25 per cent on lab Investigation, 25 per cent on in-patient and out-patient procedures and 25 per cent on dental procedures

Published: Fri 16 Sep 2022, 10:37 AM

Thumbay University Hospital (TUH) located at Al Jurf (Ajman) will be organising a free mega medical and dental camp from 9 am to 6 pm on September 18 at its healthcare facility in Thumbay Medicity. During the course of the day, the camp will offer free medicines, free vouchers of ECG, ultrasound, physiotherapy session, eye checkup and free blood sugar, blood pressure and BMI screening and discount on dental procedures, lab investigations and radiology services.

People attending the camp will also be provided with free specialist consultation across all specialties. The camp, which is being organised in partnership with MPC Healthcare managed Thumbay Pharmacies, aims to highlight the importance of prevention, offering screening tests that are designed to catch chronic health conditions before any symptoms become noticeable. More often, health complications come as a surprise, and being unprepared to manage one’s health can make an easily treatable concern much more difficult to treat.

Speaking about the initiative, Akbar Moideen Thumbay, vice-president of the healthcare division — Thumbay Group, said: “We’re dedicated with a purpose to transform the lives of patients and connect people and communities to better quality care. As we continue to develop innovative measures to raise awareness about the adverse effects of lifestyle disorders and address the unmet needs of regular screenings, the health camp is an initiative aimed to ensure that the people of the UAE have the knowledge, tools, and support needed to manage their health and overall well-being.”

“Such campaigns provide scheduled health screening opportunities, patient education, and early detection and improve access to care-including curative medical and surgical treatments offered at our hospital. With a plenty of cost-effective services across all specialties, including 24 hrs emergency services, expert panel of doctors in interventional cardiology, paediatric, neurology, plastic and reconstructive surgery, dentistry, physical therapy, rehabilitation and long-term care, visitors attending our camp will have access to in-house specialist services that can provide recommendations specifically tailored to each visitor-with suggestions for follow-up and referrals if abnormal results were to be found," he added.