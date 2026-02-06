Thumbay University Hospital performs its first advanced heart bypass surgery

Thumbay University Hospital has achieved a major clinical milestone with the successful completion of its first coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG) surgery, marking the introduction of advanced cardiac surgical services at the academic medical centre. The landmark procedure was performed on a 51-year-old patient, Syed Omer, who was diagnosed with severe ischaemic coronary artery disease, including critical left main coronary artery stenosis — a high-risk condition that significantly restricts blood flow to the heart. The patient also had diabetes mellitus, requiring precise perioperative management and advanced cardiac care.

The surgery involved a double-vessel bypass using the off-pump (beating heart) technique, in which the heart continues to beat during the operation without the use of a heart-lung machine. This approach reduces surgical stress on the body and is associated with faster recovery, fewer complications, and improved outcomes in selected patients.

The highly specialised cardiac surgery team, led by Dr Khaled Farrag, consultant of Cardiothoracic Surgery, successfully placed two grafts to bypass the blocked coronary arteries, restoring healthy blood flow to the heart muscle.

The patient has since returned home, is enjoying normal life, and remains under remote medical supervision.

Commenting on the achievement, Akbar Moideen Thumbay, vice president – healthcare division, Thumbay Group, said: “This first successful bypass surgery at Thumbay University Hospital is not just a medical achievement; it marks the beginning of a new era of advanced cardiac care within our academic healthcare ecosystem. Every major hospital remembers its first open-heart case. For us, this moment reflects the depth of our clinical expertise, the strength of our infrastructure, and our long-term commitment to bringing complex, life-saving care closer to the community. It reinforces our belief that a university hospital must lead not only in education, but also in clinical excellence.”

The successful CABG surgery confirms Thumbay University Hospital’s operational readiness to manage complex cardiac conditions, including high-risk coronary artery disease. The hospital’s cardiac programme is supported by advanced operating theatres, critical care units, comprehensive cardiac diagnostics, and a fully integrated emergency and rehabilitation pathway.

For patients, this means access to advanced heart surgery within a university hospital setting, supported by evidence-based protocols, continuous academic oversight, and multidisciplinary expertise.