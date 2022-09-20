Thumbay University Hospital organises free mega medical and dental camp

Published: Tue 20 Sep 2022, 5:16 PM Last updated: Tue 20 Sep 2022, 5:18 PM

Over 8000 persons from more than 100 nationalities benefited during a mega multi-speciality and lifestyle diseases screening health camp hosted by the Thumbay University Hospital at its Al Jurf branch, Ajman.

The patients were screened by specialists from several departments, including those in cardiology, internal medicine, general surgery, dentistry, gynaecology, paediatrics, ENT, ophthalmology, orthopaedics, dermatology, family medicine, urology, nephrology, gastrointestinal, and pulmonology. Additionally, the camp offered free medicines and screenings such as blood sugar, ECG, ultrasound, physiotherapy, eye checkups, blood pressure, BMI screening and discount on dental procedures and radiology services.

“This is the second consecutive health camp held at Thumbay University Hospital this year, offering free medical tests and screenings. As our healthcare facility received an unprecedented response in the earlier camp, we decided to do it again and encourage people to adopt healthier lifestyles, at the same time provide guidance and support in early intervention and effective management of health concerns by our expert panel of doctors,” said Akbar Moideen Thumbay, vice-president of Thumbay Group’s Healthcare Division.

Beyond consultations in all specialities, a large number of people also visited the mega camp to seek discounts on dental disorders and physiotherapy and rehabilitation services. Approximately 50 per cent of males, 40 per cent of females and 10 per cent of pediatric patients from all over the seven emirates sought free consultations at the facility.

“Since the launch of Thumbay University Hospital in 2020, our hospital has provided healthcare to thousands of people in state-of-the-art facilities, and we aim to continue this humanitarian initiative of providing free basic healthcare and medicines to serve the people of our community. We are guided by the principles of providing holistic care that’s effective and efficient, both in terms of quality and cost across all the specialised centres in the Thumbay Medicity, including the dental hospital and physical rehabilitation centre,” he added.

The camp was officially opened by Dr Thumbay Moideen, the founder and president of Thumbay Group, in the presence of Akbar Moideen Thumbay, vice-president of Thumbay Group’s healthcare division and other members of Thumbay Group’s administrative team. Held from 9 am to 6 pm, the camp saw hundreds of people lined up in queues to avail the benefits of the free camp as all the three hospitals of Thumbay Medicity, viz., Thumbay University Hospital, Thumbay Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation Hospital and Thumbay Dental Hospital.

Thumbay Healthcare Division has been envisioned as a healthcare destination where patients receive care in a truly restorative environment. In the last 20 successful years of operation, the hospitals have served 6 million patients, conducted 60,000 deliveries, provided clinical training to Gulf Medical University students and plan to launch an autism centre dedicated to supporting a child’s diagnosis and navigating his care.