Thumbay University Hospital launches Thumbay Institute of Neurosciences

Thumbay University Hospital has officially inaugurated the Thumbay Institute of Neurosciences — a dedicated centre for the diagnosis, treatment, and management of complex disorders of the brain, spine, and nervous system. The launch marks a significant advancement in specialised healthcare within the Thumbay Group ecosystem and strengthens the hospital’s position as one of the region’s leading academic medical centers.

The inauguration was presided over by Dr Thumbay Moideen, founder and president of Thumbay Group, in the presence of senior healthcare leaders and dignitaries from across the Thumbay network. Chief guest Dr Abdul Karim Msaddi, consultant chief neurosurgeon and chairman of the ArabSpine Course Diploma and Dubai International Spine Conference (DISC), honoured the occasion with his presence.

Akbar Moideen Thumbay, vice president, healthcare division, Thumbay Group, said: "Neurological disorders require precision, speed, and multidisciplinary expertise. With this institute, we are bringing together all of that under one roof — supported by technology, skilled specialists, and a patient-first approach. This is a major step in enhancing the quality of neuroscience care not just in the UAE, but across the region."

The Thumbay Institute of Neurosciences is built around a multidisciplinary team of neurosurgeons, neurologists, Interventional Radiologist, neurotechnicians, and rehabilitation specialists. Neurology services cover conditions including stroke, epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis, Alzheimer’s disease, migraines, neuropathy, vertigo, and sleep disorders — supported by advanced diagnostics like EEG, EMG, nerve conduction studies, and neuro-imaging.

On the surgical side, the institute handles complex brain, spine, and nerve conditions using microsurgical and minimally invasive techniques. These include brain tumors, vascular abnormalities, traumatic brain injuries, spinal disorders, and pediatric neurological conditions. Procedures such as cranioplasty, hydrocephalus management, and advanced spinal fixation are performed with precision using neuronavigation technology and intraoperative neuro-monitoring.