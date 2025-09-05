Thumbay University Hospital launches Institute of LASIK and Eye Surgery

Thumbay University Hospital, the region’s leading academic healthcare destination, has inaugurated the Thumbay Institute of LASIK and Eye Surgery at Thumbay Medicity, Ajman. The institute was officially launched in the presence of Dr Mohamed Hesham, medical director and consultant ophthalmologist at Magrabi Eye Hospital, Dubai, who graced the occasion as chief guest, and Akbar Moideen Thumbay, vice-president — healthcare division, who presided over the ceremony.

The Thumbay Institute of LASIK and Eye Surgery is designed as a center of excellence offering a full spectrum of refractive and ocular services, including:

LASIK, PRK, and advanced smile procedures

Corneal cross-linking for keratoconus

Premium refractive cataract services with advanced IOL solutions

Specialised clinics for dry eye, ocular surface disorders, and presbyopia

The institute is equipped with state-of-the-art excimer and femtosecond lasers, corneal tomography, biomechanics diagnostics, and AI-powered imaging systems, ensuring world-class safety and precision for every patient.

True to the mission of Thumbay Group and Gulf Medical University (GMU), the institute will serve not only as a clinical centre but also as an academic and research hub. Certificate and diploma courses in refractive surgery, fellowships in cornea and LASIK, and advanced simulation training will be introduced under GMU’s academic wing.

On the research front, the institute will conduct prospective studies on refractive outcomes, AI-based nomogram refinement, ocular surface disease management, and presbyopia correction — contributing valuable data and insights to global refractive science.

The Thumbay Institute is also forging international collaborations with leading LASIK centres across the USA, UK, Europe, and Asia, enabling visiting faculty programmes, multicenter trials, and the exchange of best practices to ensure that patients in the UAE receive care on par with the world’s top refractive institutes.

Akbar Moideen Thumbay added: “This institute strengthens our commitment to patient-centered care. By integrating sub-specialty clinics, advanced diagnostics, and innovative surgical solutions, we ensure that every patient receives tailored treatment. At the same time, our academic and research initiatives will establish Thumbay as a regional leader in eye health.”