Thumbay University Hospital launches Chest Pain Centre to bring top-notch emergency cardiology care

Published: Wed 24 Aug 2022, 6:13 PM

In a bid to bring speedier access to expert care, Thumbay University Hospital—one of the UAE’s leading healthcare service providers—on August 24, inaugurated a new state-of-the-art facility specialising in chest pain to address the concerns of patients experiencing life-threatening events. The Chest Pain Centre is located in the hospital’s Emergency and Trauma Services department, and is a part of the Centre of Cardiac Sciences, which aims to strengthen Thumbay Healthcare Division’s contributions to the country’s efforts in building a technology-driven health industry.

Equipped with advanced facilities, expert cardiologists and professional medical staff, the dedicated centre offers comprehensive emergency services to in-patient and out-patient accompanied by complete diagnostic support to its patients, 24X7, seven days a week. The centre, in addition, is also supported by an ultra-modern catherisation laboratory, intensive care unit (ICU) and a cardiac care unit (CCU).

U T Khader, Mangaluru MLA, was the chief guest at the launch programme, held at the hospital in Thumbay Medicity, Al Jurf, Ajman, in the presence of Dr Thumbay Moideen, founder president of Thumbay Group and Akbar Moideen Thumbay, vice-president of the healthcare division.

According to Akbar Moideen Thumbay, the new chest pain centre will provide advanced emergency care and cardiac intervention services, expanding access to the hospital’s team of leading specialists. "This is a small step in Thumbay University Hospital's continuing pursuit of excellence and its relentless endeavor to provide everyone with better quality medical services, at prices that everybody can afford. Our expert team of interventional cardiologists and consultants, who have years of experience and have delivered superior patient care in handling complex cases, are leading the center with round-the-clock services.”

“In addition, the latest development reinforces our commitment to treat all types of emergencies, including chest pain, investigating the causes with the highest accuracy and advising an effective treatment plan. When it comes to emergencies, time is crucial and having a specialised chest pain unit will ensure speedier access to expert care that leads to better outcomes,” he added.

Thumbay University Hospital’s Centre of Cardiac Sciences boasts of some of the best medical facilities in both invasive and non-invasive cardiology, including emergency services for heart conditions like heart attack, heart failure and life-threatening heart rhythm disturbance. The centre’s other offered services comprise centrally monitored beds, ventilators, defibrillators, echocardiography, stress ECG, pacemaker implantation and primary angioplasty. It is also proficient in performing advanced intervention cardiology techniques such as balloon angioplasty and stenting.

Furthermore, the centre’s non-invasive cardiac care diagnostics services cover 24-hour blood pressure monitoring; coronary catheterisation; EKG-ECG; stent follow-up; 24-hour holter monitoring; dobutamine stress echocardiography; Ex-ECG (TMT); congestive heart failure diagnosis and management, complete executive physicals; exercise stress test, cholesterol treatment, carotid and peripheral doppler.