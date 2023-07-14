Thumbay University Hospital celebrates first birthday bash for 150 little superstars

Attendees were treated to a delightful range of activities, creating a magical and captivating atmosphere for families and their little ones

Published: Fri 14 Jul 2023, 1:53 PM

Thumbay University Hospital, UAE’s leading private academic hospital owned and managed by Thumbay Group, hosted the celebration of the first birthday of 150 adorable little superstars born at the hospital. This spectacular event, held at the Thumbay Food Court, located at Thumbay Medicity (Al Jurf, Ajman), promised an evening of joy, laughter, and unforgettable experience for the 450 guests in attendance.

Attendees were treated to a delightful range of activities, creating a magical and captivating atmosphere for families and their little ones. The little superstars' first birthday bash showcased a variety of engaging and entertaining activities, leaving both children and adults mesmerised. From lively balloon bending to magic shows, the event marked magnificent cake-cutting ceremony that symbolised the growth and happiness shared by the 150 babies and their families throughout their first year.

Adding to the excitement, the event featured a raffle draw, where participants had the chance to win exciting prizes. Three lucky winners were thrilled to receive strollers, enhancing their parenting journey with comfort and convenience. Going the extra mile to create a vibrant atmosphere for families to capture their precious memories, a dedicated photo booth was made available for attendees to create personalised birthday photo pictures, ensuring cherished memories for years to come.

“The first birthday of the Little Superstars at Thumbay University Hospital marks a significant milestone for both the families and our hospital," said Brian de Francesca, CEO at Thumbay Healthcare. "We are delighted to celebrate this occasion at Thumbay Food Court, creating a magical experience that brings joy and happiness to the Little Superstars and their loved ones. We remain committed to providing comprehensive and compassionate healthcare services, supporting families in their parenting journey. We are grateful to all the families who have entrusted us with their care, and we look forward to celebrating many more milestones with them,” he added.

By organising this one-of-its kind event, Thumbay University Hospital showcases its commitment to fostering a supportive and vibrant environment that goes beyond quality healthcare delivery, ensuring that patients and their loved ones feel embraced with utmost compassion and support. This celebration marked the hospital's pursuit of creating a fun-filled and memorable experience, reinforcing its position as a leading family healthcare provider that cherishes and celebrates the milestones in the lives of the community it serves.