Thumbay to launch UAE’s first academic programmes in longevity medicine

Thumbay Group has signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Geneva College of Longevity Science (GCLS), Switzerland, becoming the first private medical university in the United Arab Emirates to introduce structured academic education in longevity medicine, healthy ageing, preventive healthcare and precision health delivered through the newly established Thumbay Institute of Longevity Medicine.

The partnership brings together GCLS, the world's first higher education institution dedicated exclusively to longevity science, and Gulf Medical University's internationally recognised academic excellence, backed by the extensive clinical ecosystem of Thumbay Healthcare, creating a unique platform for advancing longevity education, research, innovation and professional development across the Middle East.

This strategic collaboration supports the UAE's vision of becoming a global hub for advanced healthcare, preventive medicine and medical innovation, while positioning the UAE and the wider GCC as emerging leaders in longevity medicine.

As part of the collaboration, the Thumbay Institute of Longevity Medicine will launch six internationally developed professional certificate programmes in academic partnership with GCLS. Each programme will be delivered in a hybrid format over three months, with an initial intake of approximately 100 participants per programme:

Thumbay Professional Certificate in Clinical Longevity Medicine Thumbay Professional Certificate in Longevity Physiotherapy Thumbay Professional Certificate in Longevity Nutrition Thumbay Professional Certificate in Longevity Fitness Thumbay Professional Certificate in Peptide Medicine Thumbay Professional Certificate in Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare

Designed for physicians, pharmacists, nurses, physiotherapists, nutritionists, fitness professionals and other allied healthcare practitioners, the programmes combine Swiss academic expertise with GMU's educational excellence, clinical faculty, simulation facilities and integrated Academic Health System.

Participants will benefit from internationally benchmarked curricula developed by GCLS, supported by visiting international faculty and regional clinical experts, with clear academic progression pathways into advanced studies in longevity science.

GCLS's 2026 Global Longevity Physician Survey, based on responses from physicians across six continents, found that 99 per cent of longevity physicians report rising patient demand, with 44 per cent reporting growth of more than 50 per cent in just three years. A total of 83 per cent believe healthcare will shift decisively towards prevention, while 76 per cent expect major lifespan extension to become realistic within 20 years.

Dr Thumbay Moideen, founder president, Thumbay Group, said: "By joining hands with the Geneva College of Longevity Science, we are bringing world-class Swiss academic standards to the UAE and giving healthcare professionals across the Gulf the training this new era demands. Our vision is to transform Gulf Medical University from the No. 1 private medical university in the Gulf into the world's leading medical university."

Dr Dominik Thor, president, Geneva College of Longevity Science, added: "Longevity medicine is becoming an essential component of modern healthcare, but the field urgently needs education, clinical standards and credible training infrastructure. Through partnerships with leading universities, GCLS is helping to establish the academic foundations globally, and Gulf Medical University is the ideal partner to build that infrastructure in the Middle East."

The MoU establishes a phased collaboration beginning with education and professional development, with scope to expand into co-branded conferences, workshops, symposiums and further joint activities as the partnership matures. All programmes introduced will be in full compliance with relevant health authority requirements.

Admissions are open for the 2026-2027 batch, with more than 50 programmes available. Applications for the first cohort of the new longevity programmes are now open ahead of the September/October 2026 intake.

Further details are available at www.gmu.ac.ae