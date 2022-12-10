Thumbay Labs launches short-term online programmes

Dr Thumbay Moideen, founder president at Thumbay Group, felicitates D K Shivakumar

Published: Sat 10 Dec 2022, 9:00 AM

In a bid to strengthen the UAE’s national healthcare system, Thumbay Group’s two business divisions, Thumbay Labs and Thumbay University hospital, launched 19 short–term online programmes and the Centre of Excellence for Bone and Joint on December 6. D K Shivakumar, president-Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee, visited the Thumbay Medicity, gracing the inaugural event as the chief guest along with Dr Thumbay Moideen, founder president at Thumbay Group and Dr Nasir Pervez, director of Thumbay Labs and professor Hossam Hamdy, chancellor of Gulf Medical University.

During the visit, the guest was given a guided tour of the entire Thumbay Medicity, Thumbay University Hospital, and also outlined the various development initiatives undertaken by the group. Shivakumar said: “This is the best private health professions university I have visited in the region and I am proud of Dr Moideen for providing an advanced institution that serves the community of the UAE with excellence in education and healthcare.” Developed together with Gulf Medical University’s academia, the online programmes, led by Thumbay Labs aims to ensure students have access to better, high-quality research and industry expertise, which are currently utilised across the diagnostic industry. Based on a curriculum that is updated, relevant, and in line with the expectations of hiring agencies, the programme has been designed to up-skill and create more job opportunities in the diagnostics sector.

Bringing some of the best technologies to this region, the new centre for bone and joint will help patients access effective and efficient treatment models in orthopaedics.

Moideen said: “We are glad to launch the Thumbay Labs’ online programmes and the Centre of Excellence for Bone and Joint, which is a significant milestone in bringing quality education and healthcare to the community of UAE and GCC on the whole.”