Thumbay Hospital Fujairah reports results in awake lumbar spine fusion for sciatica

Thumbay Hospital Fujairah has reported encouraging results following an awake lumbar spine fusion procedure performed on a patient suffering from sciatica, further strengthening the hospital’s advanced spine and pain-care services.

The procedure was performed by Dr Hillol Kanti Pal, consultant neurosurgeon, with the support of Dr Azharuddin Mohammad and Dr Ravindra Reddy, specialists in anaesthesiology, and the entire operation theatre team.

Awake lumbar spine fusion is an approach offered to appropriately selected patients, with the patient awake or under carefully controlled sedation. Maintaining communication during important stages of surgery can provide additional clinical feedback and complement conventional intraoperative neuromonitoring.

In sciatica patients, Dr Pal follows a structured approach combining clinical assessment, diagnostic imaging and targeted pain-management procedures. For patients who do not achieve adequate relief through conservative or appropriate interventional treatment, minimally invasive decompression and fusion is considered when structural spinal pathology is present.

Dr Pal said: "Awake spine fusion surgery in carefully selected cases represents the safest surgical option today, as the patient acts as the neuromonitor, reducing the chances of nerve damage or irritation, which may supersede information gained from simultaneous intraoperative neuromonitoring. Reduction of operative time and anaesthesia drug requirements during awake spine fusion through the simultaneous use of two C-arm fluoroscopy machines at THF ensures patient cooperation and compliance."

Dr Akbar Thumbay, vice president of Thumbay Healthcare, said: "For patients living with persistent sciatica, access to the right specialist care can make a meaningful difference to everyday life. This encouraging outcome at Thumbay Hospital Fujairah reflects the expertise and close collaboration of our surgical, anaesthesia and operation theatre teams. We remain committed to strengthening specialised spine care, with careful patient selection, individualised treatment and patient safety guiding our approach."