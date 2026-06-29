Thumbay Hospital Fujairah performs first reported awake endoscopic spine fusion in the Northern Emirates

Thumbay Hospital Fujairah has successfully completed the first reported Awake Percutaneous Transforaminal Endoscopic Discectomy and Lumbar Interbody Fusion in the Northern Emirates, using an advanced expandable titanium cage. The image-guided, minimally invasive procedure was performed on a 40-year-old patient through a 16 mm incision while the patient remained fully conscious throughout the surgery.

The patient had been living with severe sciatica caused by an L4-L5 disc herniation for the past 14 months, with persistent pain and no meaningful relief from conservative treatment. Within minutes of the procedure, he was pain-free and mobilising independently in the post-operative recovery area.

The entire surgery was carried out while the patient was awake, allowing the surgical team to assess his neurological responses in real time, reduce the physiological stress associated with general anaesthesia and significantly shorten recovery time. The 16 mm incision, combined with same-day mobility, demonstrates how far minimally invasive spine surgery has advanced.

Awake neurosurgical techniques are reshaping the future of complex spine surgery by reducing hospital stays, lowering the risk of complications and enabling patients to return to their normal lives sooner. For patients across the Northern Emirates, this means access to advanced spine care without the prolonged recovery traditionally associated with open fusion surgery.

The procedure was led by Dr Hillol Kanti Pal, consultant neurosurgeon at Thumbay Hospital Fujairah, with support from the anaesthesia team comprising Dr Azharuddin and Dr Ravindra. Their combined expertise ensured the highly technical procedure was performed safely and comfortably.

Dr Hillol Kanti Pal said: "What stood out in this case was not just the technology, but the patient himself. He stayed awake throughout the procedure, talking with us as we worked and telling us how his leg felt in real time. That kind of feedback is invaluable in spine surgery. He walked out of recovery free of the pain he had carried for over a year. For any spine surgeon, that is the outcome you work towards."

Akbar Moideen Thumbay, vice president, healthcare division, Thumbay Group, added: "Our mission has always been simple: to bring world-class healthcare closer to the people who need it, so families across the Northern Emirates do not have to travel for advanced treatment. This procedure is proof that we are doing exactly that. We will continue investing in the techniques, talent and technology that expand what is possible for patients in this region."

This landmark achievement marks a new chapter in advanced minimally invasive spine surgery at Thumbay Hospital Fujairah. It reinforces the hospital's commitment to bringing cutting-edge medical solutions to the Northern Emirates, ensuring patients in Fujairah and beyond have access to the same standard of care offered by leading global healthcare centres.

Patients suffering from chronic back pain, sciatica or disc-related conditions are encouraged to consult a qualified spine specialist to determine whether minimally invasive treatment options are suitable for them.