Thumbay Hospital Fujairah marks Diabetes Day with 500 participants in Walkathon

In commemoration of World Diabetes Day, Thumbay Hospital Fujairah successfully organised a Walkathon on November 17. The event, aimed at raising awareness about diabetes prevention and promoting healthier lifestyles, saw an overwhelming participation of over 500 individuals from various sectors of the community.

The Walkathon began at Thumbay Hospital Fujairah and followed a route to the Fujairah Football Stadium Roundabout. Hospital staff, government organisations, local schools, universities, insurance companies, community associations, and corporate entities came together to support the initiative. Participants were seen carrying banners and holding placards with important health messages to raise public awareness of diabetes and its growing prevalence in the UAE. Dr Manish Singhal, COO, Thumbay Hospital Fujairah, said: “The walkathon not only raises awareness about the importance of a healthy lifestyle in preventing diabetes but also emphasises the value of routine health screenings in identifying risk factors early.”

By offering free blood sugar and blood pressure tests during this event, we aim to empower individuals to take control of their health and make informed decisions for a healthier future.” In addition to the walkathon, Thumbay Hospital offered free blood pressure and blood sugar testing during the event, allowing participants to check their health status and receive advice on managing and preventing diabetes.

Speaking about the initiative, Akbar Moideen Thumbay, vice president of the Thumbay Healthcare, said: “Diabetes is fast becoming one of the biggest health threats in our region. Our goal through this campaign is to encourage people to take positive steps toward a healthier lifestyle, which can significantly reduce their risk of developing diabetes. With proper management, individuals with diabetes can live long, healthy, and independent lives. The walkathon is just one of the ways we are working to inspire people to take action for a healthier future.”