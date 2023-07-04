Thumbay Hospital Fujairah celebrates 17 years of excellence in healthcare and community service

As it enters its 18th year, the hospital looks forward to further expanding its services and enhancing the overall healthcare experience for its patients

Published: Tue 4 Jul 2023, 2:38 PM

Thumbay Hospital Fujairah, UAE’s leading healthcare provider owned and managed by Thumbay group, commemorated its 17th anniversary of delivering quality care and fostering a nurturing environment that prioritises well-being and satisfaction of patients. The momentous occasion was marked by a grand celebration attended by esteemed dignitaries, including Akbar Moideen Thumbay, vice-president of Thumbay Group, and Brian, CEO at Thumbay Healthcare.

Established in 2006, Thumbay Hospital Fujairah has consistently upheld its commitment to delivering superior medical care, utilising state-of-the-art facilities and a dedicated team of healthcare professionals. The hospital has become synonymous with quality healthcare in the region and has played a pivotal role in improving the well-being of the local community.

Akbar Moideen Thumbay expressed his pride and gratitude on this momentous occasion, saying, "The 17th anniversary of Thumbay Hospital Fujairah is a testament to our dedication to healthcare excellence. This milestone reinforces our commitment to providing exceptional healthcare services that meet the evolving needs of the community. As we reflect on our journey, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to the community for their trust and support, fueling our passion to continue serving you with utmost compassion, expertise and innovation for many more years to come."

De Francesca added: "Thumbay Hospital Fujairah has consistently strived to elevate the standards of healthcare through innovation, compassion, and patient-centric care. We are proud of our exceptional team of doctors, nurses and staff who have worked tirelessly to ensure the well-being of our patients. This anniversary is a celebration of their dedication and commitment."

Dr Shihad Khader, COO at Thumbay Hospital Fujairah, highlighted the hospital's dedication to carrying forward the visionary legacy of its founder, Dr Thumbay Moideen. "Dr. Thumbay Moideen envisioned a healthcare institution that not only provides top-quality medical services but also actively contributes to the welfare of the community. Over the past 17 years, we have strived to realise this vision by offering comprehensive healthcare solutions and actively engaging in various community initiatives. We are proud to continue Dr Thumbay Moideen's legacy of compassion and excellence."

Thumbay Hospital Fujairah, which is part of the eight academic hospitals owned by Thumbay Group, remains committed to its mission of providing advanced healthcare services, ensuring patient satisfaction, and promoting a healthier society. As it enters its 18th year, the hospital looks forward to further expanding its services and enhancing the overall healthcare experience for its patients.