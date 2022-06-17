Thumbay Hospital, Fujairah celebrates 16th anniversary

As a part of the celebration, residents will be able to avail free medicines, vouchers for ECG, ultrasound, session and other check ups

Published: Fri 17 Jun 2022, 4:28 PM

Thumbay Hospital Fujairah, the leading JCI accredited hospital of the Thumbay Healthcare network, has completed 16 years of being a world-class healthcare provider in the region. Observing the anniversary celebrations, Dr Thumbay Moideen, founder and president of the group, announced a free mega health camp on June 26 from 9 am to 5 pm at its Fujairah facility.

As a part of CSR drive of Thumbay Group, the camp aims to provide free healthcare services including specialist doctor consultation and blood sugar / BMI checkups. Moreover, free medicines, special discount vouchers for laboratory investigations, X-ray, ECG and ultrasound services will be offered. Patients requiring diagnostic examinations shall be tested, enabling the dispensation of free medicines without delay.

Speaking about the initiative, Akbar Moideen, vice-president, Thumbay Healthcare division, said: "Through our free health camp, we intend to support the sustenance of a healthier lifestyle in our community in the wake of the pandemic and contribute in raising awareness about regular screening to promote prevention and early diagnosis. We consider this our way of giving back to the society.”

Dr Shihad, COO, Thumbay Hospital Fujairah, said: “Our initiative aims to provide the needy with diagnostic tests and the necessary medication to cure their ailments. Promoting awareness on personal health and hygiene is an important factor of the camp and we would like to continue offering high quality, affordable healthcare across all our hospitals through such initiatives.”

Thumbay Hospital, Fujairah is a 60-bedded full-fledged multi-speciality hospital providing quality care at affordable prices. The hospital is equipped with various speciality departments and services supported by highly qualified and experienced doctors, technicians and trained nurses. It is accredited to various international bodies apart from the Ministry of Health, UAE.