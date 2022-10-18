Thumbay Hospital Ajman celebrates two ‘Decades of Distinction’

Published: Tue 18 Oct 2022, 2:36 PM Last updated: Tue 18 Oct 2022, 2:53 PM

Thumbay Hospital Ajman, today celebrated 20 years of its commitment to redefining healthcare services in the country. Dr Thumbay Moideen, founder president at Thumbay Group graced the occasion with his presence.

In celebration of its 20th anniversary, Thumbay Hospital Ajman has unveiled the cheapest delivery package which has been one of the hospital’s distinctive feature contributing to its growth journey since its inception in 2002. The comprehensive maternity package covers specialist gynaecologist consultation along with free delivery booking and antenatal class. Priced at Dh4,499 (normal delivery) and Dh7,499 (C-section delivery), the package has been designed to diagnose, monitor, and prevent health problems and help each expecting mother to lead a healthier life.

Dr Moideen said: "Thumbay hospital Ajman has been one of the greatest success stories in the history of healthcare and education by the grace of almighty. We are excited to embark on our new period of growth together with our community of over 3,500 professionals striving to raise the bar in terms of clinical excellence, training of health professions students and launching new programmes to further bridge gaps and provide path breaking healthcare that benefits the country at large, as we reach new heights in the next 20 years and beyond."

Since 2002, the Thumbay Hospital network has grown to become a unique ecosystem of futuristic medical education, state-of-the-art healthcare, and cutting-edge research.

A healthcare landmark in the UAE, today the group's healthcare network has the distinction of being the biggest chain of private academic hospitals, treating patients from as many as 175 countries and conducting more than 80,000 deliveries. Thumbay Group’s Healthcare Division operates eight academic hospitals, with facilities that include 800 inpatients beds, 10 family clinics/ medical centres, five diagnostic labs, and 46 retail pharmacy outlets and first drive through pharmacy options.

Over the last two decades, Thumbay Hospital Ajman has achieved significant milestones in improving the health of the UAE’s community through consistent outreach and educational initiatives. With the ‘Free Mega Medical Health camps’ conducted across all the hospitals and clinics of the group, which is just one of many programmes at the centre, it has led the community to take a very important step towards a better quality of life and quite possibly, a longer life, helping establish a connection between medical, nutrition and significance of regular screenings to prevent illnesses.

"As we look to the next decade and beyond, fuelled by our success to date, we are determined to strengthen our role as a hub of healthcare delivery and centre of health professions' students’ training, and the UAE’s position as an international hub for medical excellence, in line with the visionary plans of our national leaders," Dr Moideen added.