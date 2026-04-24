Thumbay Healthcare inaugurates Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Unit and Royale Presidential Suite at Thumbay Medicity, Ajman

Thumbay Healthcare marked another major milestone in its journey of clinical innovation with the inauguration of two landmark facilities at Thumbay Medicity, Al Jurf, Ajman — a state‑of‑the‑art Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) unit at Thumbay Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation Hospital, and the ultra‑premium Royale Presidential Suite at Thumbay University Hospital. The inauguration was held on April 22 in the presence of chief guest Yousef Mohammed Ali Al Nuaimi, deputy chairman, Emirates Health Services (EHS), Dubai, UAE, who formally opened both facilities.

Following the ribbon‑cutting ceremony, Yousef Mohammed Ali Al Nuaimi was personally escorted by Akbar Moideen Thumbay, vice-president – healthcare division, Thumbay Group, on a guided tour of the new facilities, where he viewed the HBOT chamber and the Royale Presidential Suite firsthand and interacted with the clinical team.

Speaking at the occasion, Yousef Mohammed Ali Al Nuaimi shared his appreciation for the Group’s contribution to the country’s healthcare and academic landscape. "We are happy to see how Thumbay Group has grown in the field of education and healthcare, and you have our full support from Emirates Health Services," he said, commending the leadership for consistently raising the standard of patient care in the UAE.

The dual launch reflects Thumbay Healthcare’s focus on strengthening specialised clinical services while elevating patient experience to new standards of comfort, privacy, and premium care.

The newly introduced Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) unit brings a highly specialised treatment modality to the region. HBOT is widely recognized for its effectiveness in accelerating healing across a range of conditions, including chronic wounds, diabetic foot ulcers, post‑surgical recovery, and radiation injuries. It is also increasingly used in managing certain neurological conditions such as stroke, traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury, post‑concussion syndrome, sleep disorders, learning difficulties, and cerebral palsy.

Commenting on the occasion, Akbar Moideen Thumbay said: "This launch represents how healthcare is evolving, it is no longer just about treatment, but about delivering outcomes with experience, dignity, and precision. With Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy, we are bringing advanced healing solutions that significantly improve recovery timelines. At the same time, the Thumbay Royale Presidential Suite reflects our commitment to redefining patient care by integrating clinical excellence with personalised comfort. Together, these additions strengthen our vision of building a comprehensive Academic Health System that leads not just in capability, but in patient experience."

The event marks another milestone in Thumbay Group’s journey of innovation and growth in the UAE’s healthcare landscape.

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