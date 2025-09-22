Thumbay Healthcare honours 41 doctors; unveils Marhaba Surgeons to enroll 500 surgeons

Thumbay Healthcare announced the resounding success of its surgical conference, where 41 doctors were awarded for outstanding service and impact on patient care. The event also marked the launch of Marhaba Surgeons, a major new initiative and the largest campaign of its kind, bringing surgeons into one powerful network to teach, collaborate, and deliver advanced care.

The conference — 'Excellence in Surgery: Advancing Surgical Innovation & Patient Outcomes' offered eight CME hours and convened leading surgeons, educators, and healthcare professionals for practical sessions and case-led discussions. Forty-one physicians received honors for their dedication to surgical excellence, community service, and improved patient outcomes. The recognition spanned multiple specialties and highlighted the everyday work that quietly changes lives.

During the ceremony, Dr Thumbay Moideen, founder president, and Akbar Moideen Thumbay, vice president, expressed their gratitude to Sheikh Ammar Bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Ajman Executive Council, and officially launched Marhaba Surgeons under the banner “Where Expertise Meets Opportunity.” The program’s promise is simple: connect great surgeons with a system that helps them do their best work every day.

Marhaba Surgeons offers a platform that truly makes an impact:

Stronger networks for peer learning, second opinions, and research ties

More referrals across an integrated continuum of care

Greater impact through access to infrastructure and academic pathways

An operational backbone that includes 24/7 Emergency, rapid diagnostics, rehabilitation support, and 12+ surgical specialties — so surgeons can focus on patients, not logistics

10 state-of-the-art operating theatres

A growing network of 500 surgeons, making it the biggest hub for surgeries in the country

Dr Thumbay Moideen said: "Honoring 41 doctors is more than a ceremony—it’s a statement about the standards we expect and the outcomes our communities deserve. Marhaba Surgeons turns that standard into a living network that helps surgeons teach, treat, and transform at scale."

Akbar Moideen Thumbay added: "This campaign connects surgical talent with real-world capability—emergency readiness, rapid diagnostics, rehabilitation, and multi-specialty support—so every patient journey is stronger, faster, and safer."

Surgeons and healthcare leaders who wish to collaborate, teach, or operate within the Thumbay ecosystem — including Thumbay University Hospital Ajman, Thumbay Hospital Ajman, Thumbay Hospital Fujairah, and Thumbay Day Care Hospital Muwailah Sharjah are invited to register for Marhaba Surgeons.

For registration and program details, visit marhabasurgeons.thumbay.com or contact Thumbay Healthcare directly.