Thumbay Group to launch Healthvarsity

Published: Tue 2 Aug 2022, 4:48 PM

Healthvarsity is all geared up to be the number one learning platform in the region providing quality online medical education to doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and healthcare students who wish to pursue health professions education and join the army of front-line heroes. The platform will provide over 200+ courses and on completion, users will be awarded certificates on block chain to maintain security and authenticity of the courses completed.

The Healthvarsity is poised to offer niche programmes in autism, mental health, ayurveda, homeopathy, and chinese traditional medicine (TCM) including many others from leading organisations across the globe. The Healthvarsity is planned to have a major launch between November-December 2022.

The platform will provide sections for mentors to help students, section for hospitals and institutes to have employee training portal access to improve their performance. The courses will be categorised in three levels: basic, intermediate and advanced level. The user can learn remotely at his own pace and complete the course at ease, using advance learning technologies.

The platform will use AI for student analytics, course analytics and engagement analysis to provide a better experience to the user and have better learning outcomes. Provision of courses using AR/VR and metaverse technologies is also in in the road map sketched by a team of technology specialists, doctors and health professionals working in various hospital after analysing the problems they face and provide hands-on solution.

The main features of the portal will include course catalog, job portal, instructors catalog, partner listing, become an instructor, CO-branded portal for corporates. coaching section for entrance exams, blog section for articles, take one to one class, select a teacher for a particular course, university section for universities to market their courses.

Speaking about the initiative, Dr Thumbay Moideen, founder president of Thumbay Group, said: “We are very excited to build this platform as we hope to bridge the learning gap for healthcare professionals and create borderless learning experience of the future for learners. We wish to establish as leaders in the Ed-tech domain.”

The selection and quality of courses will be managed by a senior professional team of doctors, nurses and renowned medical education professionals. In addition, these courses will cover all speciality and domains of healthcare educations including sections to take mock exams and entrance tests.

Vignesh Unadkat, acting COO at Healthvarsity, said: We are very excited to be a part of a project that will bring technology to the healthcare professionals at their fingertips and provide a better learning experience.

HealthVarsity is a registered and licensed online healthcare course provider company that will be based in Ireland. It aims to bring an innovative way of providing education which includes a model of bringing interactive education at the hospital, clinic, office, and home or simply wherever you are. It has the advantages of avoiding travel, saving time, accessibility to excellent teachers, and constant evaluation through online tests.

The initiative, furthermore, endeavours to empower doctors, students, nurses, and the pharma industry with accurate and updated knowledge. Healthvarsity is a client – focused and result driven online healthcare course provider that shall cater to broad- based services at an affordable fee. Healthvarsity is also keen to explore tie-ups with government entities like DHA - Dubai, DOH - Abu Dhabi, EHS - UAE, MOH - UAE among other healthcare bodies mainly for training of their healthcare professionals.

Healthvarsity welcomes participation from private equity funds to join hands in this innovative venture.