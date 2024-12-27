Thumbay Group to establish the first private psychiatric and rehabilitation hospital in Sharjah Healthcare City

Thumbay Group has announced the establishment of the first private psychiatric and rehabilitation hospital in Sharjah Healthcare City, a groundbreaking initiative that will set a new benchmark for mental health and rehabilitation care in the region. The Thumbay Psychiatric and Rehabilitation Hospital will be designed with a focus on innovation and patient-centered care, equipped to meet the highest clinical standards. It will offer advanced therapeutic modalities, comprehensive rehabilitation programs, integrated tele-health solutions, and precision medicine among its many offerings.

The hospital will adopt a multidisciplinary care model, bringing together a team of psychiatrists, psychologists, addiction counsellors, family therapists, physical therapists, and occupational specialists to ensure a holistic and individualised approach to treatment. The construction of the Thumbay Psychiatric and Rehabilitation Hospital will begin in June 2025, with plans for the hospital to become operational in mid-2026.

The Thumbay Psychiatric and Rehabilitation Hospital will seek accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF), which will demonstrate its adherence to global safety, quality, and effectiveness standards. It will also comply with all UAE healthcare regulations, ensuring ethical, evidence-based practices in all aspects of its operation. Dr Thumbay Moideen, founder president of Thumbay Group, expressed his excitement about the project, stating, "This will be the first private psychiatric and rehabilitation hospital in the region, attracting both regional and international patients seeking world-class care. We are committed to making it the best hospital serving the community in the region." Dr Abdelaziz Al Mheiri, chairman of Sharjah Health Authority and Sharjah Healthcare City, also voiced his enthusiasm for the project, highlighting its alignment with the vision of Sharjah Healthcare City. He remarked, "Initiatives like this are key to our mission of fostering diverse healthcare services. Mental health is an often overlooked area, but it is of utmost importance in today’s world. We are proud to host the first hospital of its kind here in Sharjah Healthcare City."

This state-of-the-art facility will not only transform mental health and rehabilitation care in the UAE, but also contribute to the region’s growing reputation as a hub for world-class healthcare services.