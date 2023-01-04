Thumbay Group strengthens UAE National’s workforce to lead development across multiple domains

Applications are further open to Emiratis with relevant experience who want to play a role in fostering the development of health, wellness and medical education sectors

Published: Wed 4 Jan 2023

With an aim to empower and support skilled Emiratis to build a career path in the healthcare and medical education sector, Thumbay Group has welcomed onboard 23 UAE nationals to their workforce. These new incumbents have been assigned key job roles in departments such as customer service, academic affairs, student admissions, laboratory and strategic management.

Thumbay Group launched a new initiative last year, the Emirati Recruitment Initiative, to attract experienced Emirati personnel as a part of its ongoing efforts to contribute to the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) strategic initiative – NAFIS, and aid the long-term development of the vital homegrown talent network. As a part of the initiative, at Thumbay Group’s human resources department conducted a new employee orientation to integrate the newly joined personnel into the new workplace and get them familiarised with the organisation's history, current undertakings and futuristic plan.

Speaking on about the drive to strengthen the group’s UAE national workforce, Dr Thumbay Moideen, founder president, Thumbay Group, said: "We are delighted to welcome the talented Emirati workforce to our team of professionals, and further aim to empower and support skilled Emiratis to build a career path in our diversified business. Thumbay Group has set in place a strategy that encompasses a holistic learning and professional development approach, which we consider is a fundamental element in attracting, retaining and ensuring career progression for Emirati nationals. As part of this focus, we plan to welcome growing numbers of talented Emirati staff onboard as we work together to boost and nurture the country’s flourishing knowledge economy- for the benefit of all those who call the UAE their home."

Applications are also now open to UAE nationals with relevant experience who want to play a role in contributing to the community across health and wellness sector, and even the training of the next generation of medical students across the Ajman emirate. Dr Moideen further added: “I would like to highlight that are we have taken numerous steps to encourage the employees to adapt faster to the job by providing them with all the required tools and training and scaling up productivity. As a group, we are committed to contributing to the UAE’s vision of strengthening the nation’s human capital, enhancing its knowledge economy and boosting its economic development. We look forward to having more Emirati representation in the coming days and being integral part of this family."