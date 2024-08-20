Thumbay Group plans fivefold growth as it celebrates 26 years in the UAE

Published: Tue 20 Aug 2024, 3:48 PM

Marking a major milestone, Thumbay Group celebrates 26 years of prosperous business operations in the UAE this August 2024. Founded by Dr Thumbay Moideen in 1997, the group has grown into a major force in the UAE's healthcare and medical education sectors, with Gulf Medical University as its flagship venture. Through consistent innovation, high standards of quality, and a dedication to community betterment, Thumbay Group has expanded across diverse industries over the years.

Reflecting on the journey, Dr Thumbay Moideen, founder president of Thumbay Group, commented, "Our 26-year journey in the UAE affirms the strong bilateral relations between India and the UAE, and the tremendous support we have received from the UAE government and its visionary leaders. Their encouragement has created an ecosystem where Indian entrepreneurs can thrive and contribute meaningfully to the nation’s progress. At Thumbay Group, we remain committed to advancing healthcare and medical education while scaling a culture of innovation."

He added, "As we look ahead to Vision 2028, we are motivated about the opportunities to further expand our global footprint and introduce new initiatives that will continue to set benchmarks in the industry." The Group’s forward-looking Vision 2028 aims for fivefold growth, with plans to introduce new institutes and expand globally through franchising in markets like Saudi Arabia and Egypt. Gulf Medical University will continue to innovate with new degree programmes and international partnerships. The healthcare divisions are planning a comprehensive Oncology Center, an advanced Cosmetology Center, and initiatives in alternative medicine, all while enhancing long-term care facilities.



In 2024, Dr Moideen was awarded an honorary doctorate by Mangalore University, and under his leadership, Gulf Medical University has achieved global recognition, ranking in the Times Higher Education Impact Rankings and receiving the ‘Excellence in Research’ award from the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention. The Thumbay Healthcare Division, recognised globally for its excellence, earned the prestigious JCI Enterprise Accreditation, making it the fifth healthcare entity worldwide to receive this title. The Thumbay Physical Therapy & Rehabilitation Hospital, the UAE’s largest and most advanced CARF-accredited facility, exemplifies the Group’s commitment to healthcare excellence.