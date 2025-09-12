Thumbay Group launches first Veterinary Clinic in Sharjah

Thumbay Group marked a historic step with the grand opening of its first Thumbay Veterinary Clinic in Muweilah, Sharjah.

The inauguration was graced by chief guests Bee Fathima Ahmed Haji and Shabana Faizal, vice-chairperson of KEF Holdings; co founder, Faizal; and Shabana Foundation, Founder QissaGoi; in the presence of Dr Thumbay Moideen, founder president of Thumbay Group.

The new facility reflects Dr Moideen’s broader vision to create a comprehensive veterinary ecosystem across the UAE. Building on this milestone, Thumbay Group is already planning to open additional veterinary clinics in Ras Al Khaimah and Dubai, along with a state-of-the-art Thumbay Veterinary Laboratory in Ajman and a dedicated Thumbay Veterinary Pharmacy.

To serve both small pets and large animals, the Group will establish specialised veterinary centres supported by the Thumbay Farm, which will house livestock, poultry, dairy facilities and large animals like camels and horses. These initiatives are designed not only to provide advanced clinical services but also to support academic courses, research, and training opportunities in veterinary sciences.

Speaking at the inauguration, Dr Thumbay Moideen said: “The launch of our first veterinary clinic is more than just an opening, it is the beginning of a journey to transform veterinary care in the UAE. Our vision is to create a complete ecosystem that ranges from clinics and laboratories to pharmacies and farms, all of which will contribute to world-class veterinary services while supporting academic excellence and innovation. This is a future where animal care and education go hand in hand.”

With this expansion, Thumbay Group is extending its pioneering role in healthcare and education into the veterinary field.

The Group’s mission of “Compassionate Care Through Academic Excellence” now embraces animals of every kind, ensuring world-class treatment while paving the way for new avenues in research and professional learning.