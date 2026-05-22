Thumbay Group breaks ground on UAE’s first private Veterinary College

Thumbay Group recently broke ground on the UAE’s first private veterinary teaching hospital and college, a project that will care for both small and large animals under one roof while training the next generation of veterinarians locally. The ceremony took place at Thumbay Medicity, Ajman, in the presence of Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Ajman Executive Council, who attended as chief guest, alongside Dr Thumbay Moideen, founder president of Thumbay Group.

Until now, advanced veterinary care and formal veterinary education in the UAE have largely depended on public institutions or overseas study. Thumbay Veterinary Hospital and Thumbay College of Veterinary Medicine aim to bridge that gap.

The hospital will treat companion animals such as dogs, cats, and exotic pets, as well as large animals including horses, camels, and livestock. A dedicated teaching farm is planned as the next phase, providing students with hands-on training in production animal medicine, herd health, and farm management. The college will operate under Gulf Medical University (GMU), the flagship academic institution of Thumbay Group.

Dr Thumbay Moideen shared the vision behind the project: "When we started Thumbay nearly three decades ago, the goal was simple to bring world-class healthcare and education to the UAE so families would not have to look elsewhere. Today, we extend that promise to the animals that share our homes, farms, and heritage. Thumbay Veterinary Hospital will deliver the same standard of care our human hospitals are known for. The college will provide students with a UAE-based pathway into a profession the region urgently needs. The teaching farm will follow soon, completing a truly integrated learning environment from clinic to field."

The hospital is being developed to international standards and will feature dedicated wings for small and large animal care, surgery, diagnostic imaging, intensive care, laboratory services, and isolation units. A teaching farm featuring stables, livestock pens, and field facilities is planned as a phased addition, ensuring students gain hands-on exposure across the full spectrum of veterinary practice before graduation.

For admissions enquiries, programme details and ongoing announcements, visit gmu.ac.ae