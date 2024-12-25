Thumbay Group and Gulf Medical University join forces with Staque to revolutionise healthcare with AI and advanced tech

Staque, a global leader in artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and advanced technology solutions, have signed a landmark memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Thumbay Group’s Gulf Medical University (GMU) and its Thumbay College of Management and Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare (TCMAIH).

Headquartered in Dubai, the Thumbay Group currently employs over 3,000 professionals. This strategic collaboration reinforces the UAE’s vision for technological leadership, positioning GMU and Staque at the forefront of global advancements in healthcare and AI innovation. The MoU establishes a robust framework for harnessing the transformative potential of AI and quantum computing in healthcare, emphasising both academic excellence and practical applications.

Key initiatives outlined in the partnership include:

Thumbay-Staque Lab in Artificial Intelligence: A cutting-edge research lab to be established on GMU’s campus, focusing on diagnostics, personalized medicine, and healthcare operations. This state-of-the-art facility will be a hub for pioneering AI research and applications in healthcare.

Internship and Employment Opportunities: Staque will provide TCMAIH students with internships, short-term placements, and employment pathways, fostering the empowerment of UAE Nationals and integrating local talent into the global healthcare technology landscape.

Collaborative AI Programmes: Jointly developed fellowship and training programmes in healthcare AI, utilising a revenue-sharing model to ensure sustainability and scalability.

High-Performance Computing Research: Collaborative research initiatives through the Thumbay International Research Grant, targeting impactful projects in AI, quantum computing, and healthcare innovation. Global Knowledge Exchange: Faculty and staff exchanges, along with industry partnerships, to facilitate knowledge transfer and expand regional and international outreach for both TCMAIH and Staque initiatives. Commenting on the partnership, Dr Thumbay Moideen, founder president of Thumbay Group UAE, said: "Our collaboration with Staque is a natural extension of our mission to revolutionise healthcare education and practice. By integrating AI into our curriculum and research, we aim to empower students and faculty to lead in an ever-evolving healthcare ecosystem." Echoing this sentiment, Dr Muhammad Khan, CEO of Staque, remarked, "This partnership represents a pivotal moment in merging AI and healthcare education. The establishment of the Thumbay-Staque Lab will pave the way for transformative advancements in patient outcomes, operational efficiencies, and healthcare innovation." Dr Raees Tonse, Staque board member and a key catalyst behind the partnership, added: "The healthcare sector is ripe for innovation. By leveraging AI and quantum computing, we can address critical global challenges related to accuracy, accessibility, and affordability in medical practices and research."

This strategic partnership also explores regional and global opportunities to expand AI and quantum computing programs, enabling students and professionals to access world-class resources and tools. Together, Thumbay Group and Staque aim to strengthen the UAE’s position as a global innovation hub while setting new benchmarks for integrating emerging technologies into healthcare systems.