Thumbay Family celebrates three decades in the UAE on Flag Day

The Thumbay family marked UAE Flag Day with a special tribute to the nation they have called home for nearly three decades, reflecting on a journey of growth, gratitude and opportunity.

Dr Thumbay Moideen, founder president of Thumbay Group, joined his sons and grandchildren for a family gathering to celebrate the occasion. Bringing together three generations, the celebration highlighted the family's longstanding connection to the UAE and its journey since 1997.

What began as an entrepreneurial venture in Ajman has grown into Thumbay Group, a diversified international business with a presence across healthcare, medical education, research, diagnostics, retail, hospitality and media. Its flagship institutions include Gulf Medical University, Thumbay University Hospital, Thumbay Labs and Thumbay Media.

Paying tribute to the nation's leadership, Dr Moideen said:"Nearly thirty years ago, I arrived in the UAE with a dream, determination and the hope of building something meaningful. This extraordinary nation gave my dream a home, and its visionary leadership gave me the confidence, encouragement and opportunities to turn that dream into reality. The UAE has taught us that with visionary leadership, determination and opportunity, no dream is too ambitious. Everything we have achieved through Thumbay Group stands as a testament to the trust, encouragement and progressive environment this great nation has provided."

"Today, as I stand alongside my children and grandchildren beneath the UAE flag, I feel an immense sense of pride and gratitude. This flag represents far more than a nation to us. It represents our journey, our achievements, our values and the future we continue to build together. The UAE has given our family opportunities across generations, and we remain deeply committed to giving back to the country that has given us so much," he added.

As Thumbay Group continues to expand, it remains committed to supporting the UAE's priorities through investments in healthcare infrastructure, medical education, scientific research and talent development.

For the Thumbay family, UAE Flag Day is both a celebration of national pride and a reaffirmation of their commitment to contributing to the country's future.

For more information, visit: www.thumbay.com.