Thumbay Dental Hospital expands to 120 chairs, establishes post-graduate dental Centre at Thumbay University Hospital

Published: Tue 14 Mar 2023, 5:03 PM Last updated: Tue 14 Mar 2023, 5:05 PM

Thumbay Dental Hospital, the largest academic dental hospital in the Middle East region operated by Thumbay Group, has tied up with the College of Dentistry, Gulf Medical University, for expanding dental care services, teaching and training of post-graduates in the master of dental surgery in periodontics and master of dental surgery in endodontics courses and residency programmes. As part of the tie-up, a new outlet of Thumbay Dental Hospital was inaugurated at Thumbay University Hospital in the Thumbay Medicity, Al Jurf, Ajman on March 13. The dental centre was inaugurated by professor Hossam Hamdy, chancellor of Gulf Medical University, in the presence of professor Hesham Marei, dean of the College of Dentistry, GMU and other faculty and members of the board of the group.

Furthermore, graduates of these courses will be given priority for employment across the numerous clinics and hospitals of the group.

Speaking at the inaugural function, professor Hamdy said: “We are excited about the new achievement for the training of our students at Thumbay Medicity. Being part of the Gulf Medical University Academic Health System (GMUAHS), the new dental centre not only serves as a clinical training hub for students in the post-graduate and residency programmes but also benefits from experienced dental practitioners and up-to-date professors. Furthermore, it’s a reflection of Gulf Medical University’s expanding courses and programmes portfolio, and we aspire to serve the community of the UAE to a higher level of proficiency and align with international best practices.”

The new dental centre offers advanced academic clinical training set-up for students in periodontics and endodontics for treating complex dental conditions. Professor Marei stated: “The clinics are a big value-addition to the capacity of our academic hospitals in the direction of providing better-quality training to dental students. As the university is embarking on facilitating more post-graduate and residency degrees, the students will be utilising the facilities under the supervision of faculty members and specialist doctors in dental surgery, offering high-quality service for patients with complex dental conditions.”

Thumbay Medicity also houses the region’s leading private medical university – the Gulf Medical University, the biggest and most advanced hospital for physical therapy and rehabilitation – Thumbay Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation Hospital, the first private dental hospital in the country and the largest academic dental hospital in the Middle East region’s private sector – Thumbay Dental Hospital. A 350-bed academic hospital – Thumbay University Hospital, Body and Soul Health Club and Spa, The Terrace Restaurant, Blends and Brews Coffee Shoppe etc.