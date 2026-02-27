Thumbay College of Management and AI in Healthcare launches future-focused programmes

Healthcare is undergoing a powerful transformation driven by artificial intelligence, data intelligence, and digitally connected care systems. Clinical expertise alone is no longer enough. Hospitals and healthcare organisations now require professionals who can combine medical understanding with strategic thinking, analytics, and technology leadership. Responding to this shift, Thumbay College of Management and AI in Healthcare at Gulf Medical University has introduced a new generation of academic programmes designed to prepare students for careers at the intersection of healthcare and intelligent technology.

The college reflects a clear vision of Dr Thumbay Moideen of providing modern healthcare education. By integrating artificial intelligence, healthcare management, economics, and clinical insight into a unified academic framework, students are prepared to lead in environments where technology and patient care must work together. The approach moves beyond traditional learning by emphasising responsible AI adoption, data-driven decision making, and ethical healthcare leadership.

Prof. Amir Zeid, Dean of the College, emphasised that healthcare leadership today requires analytical thinking, adaptability, and a deep understanding of evolving healthcare systems. The college aims to nurture professionals who combine empathy with innovation, producing graduates with the heart of a doctor and the mind of an engineer, managing complex healthcare operations.

A defining strength of the college is its immersive learning ecosystem. Students benefit from hands-on research, advanced AI laboratories, and exposure to academic hospitals within the Gulf Medical University health system. This real-world integration ensures graduates develop practical skills, industry awareness, and confidence before entering the workforce. Global partnerships and having more than 100 industry collaborations further enhance employability and provide exposure to international healthcare perspectives.

Prof. Manda Venkatramana, Chancellor of Gulf Medical University, highlighted that the institution continues to be among the region’s most sought-after medical universities, recognised for producing competent and future-ready healthcare professionals.

To know more, visit: www.gmu.ac.ae